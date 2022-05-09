Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 9, 2022 / 12:23 PM

Odette Annable expecting child after pregnancy losses: 'A new chapter begins'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Odette Annable expecting child after pregnancy losses: 'A new chapter begins'
Odette Annable (L) and Dave Annable are expecting their second child after multiple pregnancy losses. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Odette Annable and Dave Annable have another baby on the way.

The 36-year-old actress and 42-year-old actor are expecting their second child following multiple pregnancy losses.

Advertisement

Odette Annable shared the news Sunday on Mother's Day. The actress posted a video on Instagram that shows herself and Dave Annable surprising their 6-year-old daughter, Charlie Mae, with the baby news.

"It's been a very long journey to get here, but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn't be more grateful. A new chapter begins. A very special Mother's Day indeed," Odette Annable captioned the post.

Actresses Alanna Masterson, Jenna Dewan and Rumer Willis were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

Advertisement

"Omg. I'm sobbing. I love you 4 so much!!!!!" Masterson wrote.

"Omgggg stawwwwwwppppppp this is the sweetest reveal ever!!!! Love love love," Dewan added.

"This is the sweetest thing ever congratulations you guys," Willis said.

Odette Annable and Dave Annable married in October 2010 and welcomed their daughter in 2015. The couple separated in 2019 but confirmed in August 2020 that they were back together.

Odette Annable announced in June 2021 that she experienced a third pregnancy loss.

"After having two miscarriages after Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple, we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly," she said at the time. "There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us."

Odette Annable is known for playing Dr. Jessica Adams on House and Samantha Arias, aka Reign, on Supergirl. Dave Annable portrayed Justin Walker on Brothers & Sisters.

Read More

Stars celebrate Mother's Day: 'You inspire me' Shanina Shaik expecting first child with Matthew Adesuyan 'American Idol' alum Gabby Barrett expecting baby boy What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Father of the Bride' trailer: Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan prepare for a wedding
Movies // 28 minutes ago
'Father of the Bride' trailer: Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan prepare for a wedding
May 9 (UPI) -- Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan must come to gripes with their eldest daughter getting married in the trailer for HBO Max's "Father of the Bride" remake.
'The Terminal List' photos: Chris Pratt plays Navy SEAL
TV // 35 minutes ago
'The Terminal List' photos: Chris Pratt plays Navy SEAL
May 9 (UPI) -- "The Terminal List," a new series based on the Jack Carr novel and starring Chris Pratt, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in July.
'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 coming to Netflix in August
TV // 50 minutes ago
'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 coming to Netflix in August
May 9 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a premiere date and first-look photos for "Never Have I Ever" Season 3.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' teaser trailer introduces Jake, Neytiri's family
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Avatar: The Way of Water' teaser trailer introduces Jake, Neytiri's family
May 9 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water," a new film starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, will open in theaters in December.
Maisie Williams, Freddie Highmore to star in 'Sinner V. Saints'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Maisie Williams, Freddie Highmore to star in 'Sinner V. Saints'
May 9 (UPI) -- Maisie Williams and Freddie Highmore are set to star in "Sinner V. Saints," which is based on a true story about an ex-beauty queen and a Mormon missionary.
'American Idol' alum Gabby Barrett expecting baby boy
Music // 1 hour ago
'American Idol' alum Gabby Barrett expecting baby boy
May 9 (UPI) -- Singer and "American Idol" alum Gabby Barrett is expecting her second child, a son, with her husband, Cade Foehner.
Shanina Shaik expecting first child with Matthew Adesuyan
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Shanina Shaik expecting first child with Matthew Adesuyan
May 9 (UPI) -- Former Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Matthew Adesuyan.
Tony Awards: 'A Strange Loop,' 'MJ,' 'Paradise Square' top 2022 nominees
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Tony Awards: 'A Strange Loop,' 'MJ,' 'Paradise Square' top 2022 nominees
May 9 (UPI) -- "A Strange Loop," "MJ," "Paradise Square," "Company," "The Lehman Trilogy," "Six: The Musical" and other Broadway productions are nominated at the Tony Awards.
Stars celebrate Mother's Day: 'You inspire me'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Stars celebrate Mother's Day: 'You inspire me'
May 9 (UPI) -- Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Ashley and Wynonna Judd, Kris Jenner and other celebrities posted tributes on Mother's Day.
Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
May 9 (UPI) -- Ronda Rousey became the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE's "WrestleMania Backlash" event.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86
Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86
'In My Skin,' Jodie Comer, Sean Bean win BAFTA TV Awards
'In My Skin,' Jodie Comer, Sean Bean win BAFTA TV Awards
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
'Doctor Strange' tops North American box office with $185M
'Doctor Strange' tops North American box office with $185M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement