'Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang hospitalized after injury

Katherine Kelly Lang underwent surgery after injuring her ankle while horseback riding. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang is recovering in the hospital from an injury. The 60-year-old actress said in an Instagram post Sunday that she underwent surgery after injuring her ankle while horseback riding. Advertisement

Lang said she was horseback riding with friends to celebrate Mother's Day when she got off her horse "to walk down a steep and very rocky trail" to give the animal a break.

"At the bottom of the trail I tripped on a rock and my left foot took the pounding. My ankle and foot dislocated off to the left at a 90 degree angle to my leg. I pushed it back into place. It was so gross but I had to do it," Lang said. "Thankfully this happened by a road and a nice stranger called 911."

"The ambulance took me to the hospital and the xrays showed 3 broken bones in my ankle. Had surgery late that night and now have rods, pins, and screws in my ankle. No weight bearing on my foot for 6 weeks," she added.

Lang said she was "still in the hospital" but will return to work later this week.

"I am not a happy camper when things slow me down like this. And there is always a lesson to learn. Not sure what that lesson is yet but will have the time to contemplate #staypositive," she concluded her post.

Lang's Bold and the Beautiful co-stars Jennifer Gareis and Krista Allen were among those to leave well-wishes in the comments.

"Sis! Rest up! [Praying] for quick recovery! Sending [love]!" Gareis wrote.

"Omg the pictures! Ouch!! I'm just a text away and close to the studio, if you need anything," Allen said.

Lang later posted a tribute to her mom, Judy Lang, in honor of Mother's Day. The actress herself has three children, daughter Zoe Katrina, and sons Jeremy and Julian.

Lang plays Brooke Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful. The CBS soap opera is nominated for multiple awards at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which will take place in June.