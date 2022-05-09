Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 9, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 9: Dave Gahan, Noah Centineo

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for May 9: Dave Gahan, Noah Centineo
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs in concert at the Stade de France near Paris on July 1, 2017. The singer turns 60 on May 9. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Abolitionist John Brown in 1800

-- Harriet Lane, niece/first lady of President James Buchanan, in 1830

-- Scottish novelist J.M. Barrie in 1860

-- Howard Carter, the British Egyptologist who discovered the tomb of Tutankhamen, in 1874

-- Industrialist Henry J. Kaiser in 1882

-- Spanish philosopher Jose Ortega y Gasset in 1883

-- TV journalist Mike Wallace in 1918

-- Tennis champion Richard "Pancho" Gonzales in 1928

-- Actor Albert Finney in 1936

-- Actor Glenda Jackson in 1936 (age 86)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- TV producer/filmmaker James L. Brooks in 1940 (age 82)

-- Former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft in 1942 (age 80)

-- Pop singer Tommy Roe in 1942 (age 80)

-- Musician Richie Furay in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Candice Bergen in 1946 (age 76)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Singer/songwriter Billy Joel in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Amy Hill in 1953 (age 69)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tony Gwynn in 1960

-- Actor John Corbett in 1961 (age 61)

-- Rock musician Dave Gahan in 1962 (age 60)

-- Rapper Ghostface Killah, born Dennis Coles, in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Rosario Dawson in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Chris Zylka in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Mary Mouser in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Noah Centineo in 1996 (age 26)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'Cobra Kai' Season 5 moves up to September Rita Ora, James Hong join 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' series

Latest Headlines

'In My Skin,' Jodie Comer, Sean Bean win BAFTA TV Awards
TV // 13 hours ago
'In My Skin,' Jodie Comer, Sean Bean win BAFTA TV Awards
May 8 (UPI) -- "In My Skin" was declared Best Drama Series at the BAFTA TV Awards ceremony in London on Sunday.
'Doctor Strange' tops North American box office with $185M
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Doctor Strange' tops North American box office with $185M
May 8 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $185 million this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86
Music // 18 hours ago
Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86
May 8 (UPI) -- Country music star Mickey Gilley has died after a brief illness in Branson, Mo. He was 86.
'Sex Education' star Ncuti Gatwa takes over as 'Doctor Who' lead
TV // 18 hours ago
'Sex Education' star Ncuti Gatwa takes over as 'Doctor Who' lead
May 8 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced that "Sex Education" star Ncuti Gatwa will be the new titular time-traveler on "Doctor Who."
Famous birthdays for May 8: Stephen Amell, David Attenborough
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for May 8: Stephen Amell, David Attenborough
May 8 (UPI) -- Actor Stephen Amell turns 41 and naturalist David Attenborough turns 96, among the famous birthdays for May 8.
Jack Huston to play Lasher in AMC's 'Mayfair Witches'
TV // 1 day ago
Jack Huston to play Lasher in AMC's 'Mayfair Witches'
May 7 (UPI) -- "Fargo" and "Boardwalk Empire" actor Jack Huston is set to star in AMC's adaptation of author Anne Rice's "Lives of the Mayfair Witches" trilogy.
Third 'Guardians of the Galaxy' wraps production
Movies // 1 day ago
Third 'Guardians of the Galaxy' wraps production
May 7 (UPI) -- Director James Gunn has announced filming is finished on the third "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie.
'Pose,' Lil Nas X win big, Judith Light, Wilson Cruz honored at GLAAD Media Awards
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Pose,' Lil Nas X win big, Judith Light, Wilson Cruz honored at GLAAD Media Awards
May 7 (UPI) -- Pose -- starring Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson and Billy Porter -- was named Outstanding Drama Series, while Judith Light and Wilson Cruz received honorary awards at the GLAAD Media Awards ceremony in New York.
Pusha T's 'It's Almost Dry' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Pusha T's 'It's Almost Dry' tops the U.S. album chart
May 7 (UPI) -- Rapper Pusha T's "It's Almost Dry" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman to star in Netflix's 'Tourist's Guide to Love'
Movies // 1 day ago
Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman to star in Netflix's 'Tourist's Guide to Love'
May 7 (UPI) -- "Y: The Last Man" actress Missi Pyle and and Alexa Povah from "The King's Man" have joined the cast for the Netflix movie "A Tourist's Guide to Love."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86
Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
'In My Skin,' Jodie Comer, Sean Bean win BAFTA TV Awards
'In My Skin,' Jodie Comer, Sean Bean win BAFTA TV Awards
ABC dramas 'Queens' and 'Promised Land' canceled after first seasons
ABC dramas 'Queens' and 'Promised Land' canceled after first seasons
'Sex Education' star Ncuti Gatwa takes over as 'Doctor Who' lead
'Sex Education' star Ncuti Gatwa takes over as 'Doctor Who' lead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement