Famous birthdays for May 9: Dave Gahan, Noah Centineo

1/3

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs in concert at the Stade de France near Paris on July 1, 2017. The singer turns 60 on May 9. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include: Advertisement

-- Abolitionist John Brown in 1800

-- Harriet Lane, niece/first lady of President James Buchanan, in 1830

-- Scottish novelist J.M. Barrie in 1860

-- Howard Carter, the British Egyptologist who discovered the tomb of Tutankhamen, in 1874

-- Industrialist Henry J. Kaiser in 1882

-- Spanish philosopher Jose Ortega y Gasset in 1883

-- TV journalist Mike Wallace in 1918

-- Tennis champion Richard "Pancho" Gonzales in 1928

-- Actor Albert Finney in 1936

-- Actor Glenda Jackson in 1936 (age 86)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- TV producer/filmmaker James L. Brooks in 1940 (age 82)

-- Former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft in 1942 (age 80)

-- Pop singer Tommy Roe in 1942 (age 80)

-- Musician Richie Furay in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Candice Bergen in 1946 (age 76)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Advertisement

-- Singer/songwriter Billy Joel in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Amy Hill in 1953 (age 69)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tony Gwynn in 1960

-- Actor John Corbett in 1961 (age 61)

-- Rock musician Dave Gahan in 1962 (age 60)

-- Rapper Ghostface Killah, born Dennis Coles, in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Rosario Dawson in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Chris Zylka in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Mary Mouser in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Noah Centineo in 1996 (age 26)