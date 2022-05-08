Famous birthdays for May 8: Stephen Amell, David Attenborough

May 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
|Advertisement
May 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include:
May 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Jean-Henri Dunant, Swiss founder of the Red Cross Society/co-founder of the Young Men's Christian Association, in 1828
-- Harry Truman, 33rd president of the United States, in 1884
-- Nobel Prize-winning Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek in 1899
-- Filmmaker Roberto Rossellini in 1906
-- Pianist Mary Lou Williams in 1910
-- Blues guitarist Robert Johnson in 1911
-- Author/broadcaster/naturalist David Attenborough in 1926 (age 96)
-- Comedian Don Rickles in 1926
-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Sonny Liston in 1932
-- Actor/singer Rick Nelson in 1940
-- Author Peter Benchley in 1940
-- Singer Toni Tennille in 1940 (age 82)
-- English rock singer Gary Glitter, born Paul Francis Gadd, in 1944 (age 78)
-- Musician Alex Van Halen in 1953 (age 69)
-- Actor David Keith in 1954 (age 68)
-- Actor Stephen Furst in 1954
-- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 1961 (age 61)
-- Actor Melissa Gilbert in 1964 (age 58)
-- Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias in 1975 (age 47)
-- Actor Matthew Davis in 1978 (age 44)
-- Actor Stephen Amell in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Elyes Gabel in 1983 (age 39)