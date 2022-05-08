Famous birthdays for May 8: Stephen Amell, David Attenborough

Stephen Amell arrives on the red carpet of The CW Network's 2018 upfront at The London Hotel on May 17, 2018, in New York City. The actor turns 41 on May 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include: Advertisement

-- Jean-Henri Dunant, Swiss founder of the Red Cross Society/co-founder of the Young Men's Christian Association, in 1828

-- Harry Truman, 33rd president of the United States, in 1884

-- Nobel Prize-winning Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek in 1899

-- Filmmaker Roberto Rossellini in 1906

-- Pianist Mary Lou Williams in 1910

-- Blues guitarist Robert Johnson in 1911

-- Author/broadcaster/naturalist David Attenborough in 1926 (age 96)

-- Comedian Don Rickles in 1926

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Sonny Liston in 1932

-- Actor/singer Rick Nelson in 1940

-- Author Peter Benchley in 1940

-- Singer Toni Tennille in 1940 (age 82)

-- English rock singer Gary Glitter, born Paul Francis Gadd, in 1944 (age 78)

-- Musician Alex Van Halen in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor David Keith in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Stephen Furst in 1954

-- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Melissa Gilbert in 1964 (age 58)

-- Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Matthew Davis in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Stephen Amell in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Elyes Gabel in 1983 (age 39)