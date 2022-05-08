Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 8, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 8: Stephen Amell, David Attenborough

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for May 8: Stephen Amell, David Attenborough
Stephen Amell arrives on the red carpet of The CW Network's 2018 upfront at The London Hotel on May 17, 2018, in New York City. The actor turns 41 on May 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Jean-Henri Dunant, Swiss founder of the Red Cross Society/co-founder of the Young Men's Christian Association, in 1828

-- Harry Truman, 33rd president of the United States, in 1884

-- Nobel Prize-winning Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek in 1899

-- Filmmaker Roberto Rossellini in 1906

-- Pianist Mary Lou Williams in 1910

-- Blues guitarist Robert Johnson in 1911

-- Author/broadcaster/naturalist David Attenborough in 1926 (age 96)

File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

-- Comedian Don Rickles in 1926

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Sonny Liston in 1932

-- Actor/singer Rick Nelson in 1940

-- Author Peter Benchley in 1940

-- Singer Toni Tennille in 1940 (age 82)

-- English rock singer Gary Glitter, born Paul Francis Gadd, in 1944 (age 78)

-- Musician Alex Van Halen in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor David Keith in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Stephen Furst in 1954

-- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 1961 (age 61)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Melissa Gilbert in 1964 (age 58)

-- Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Matthew Davis in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Stephen Amell in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Elyes Gabel in 1983 (age 39)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Latest Headlines

Jack Huston to play Lasher in AMC's 'Mayfair Witches'
TV // 6 hours ago
Jack Huston to play Lasher in AMC's 'Mayfair Witches'
May 7 (UPI) -- "Fargo" and "Boardwalk Empire" actor Jack Huston is set to star in AMC's adaptation of author Anne Rice's "Lives of the Mayfair Witches" trilogy.
Third 'Guardians of the Galaxy' wraps production
Movies // 7 hours ago
Third 'Guardians of the Galaxy' wraps production
May 7 (UPI) -- Director James Gunn has announced filming is finished on the third "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie.
'Pose,' Lil Nas X win big, Judith Light, Wilson Cruz honored at GLAAD Media Awards
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
'Pose,' Lil Nas X win big, Judith Light, Wilson Cruz honored at GLAAD Media Awards
May 7 (UPI) -- Pose -- starring Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson and Billy Porter -- was named Outstanding Drama Series, while Judith Light and Wilson Cruz received honorary awards at the GLAAD Media Awards ceremony in New York.
Pusha T's 'It's Almost Dry' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 17 hours ago
Pusha T's 'It's Almost Dry' tops the U.S. album chart
May 7 (UPI) -- Rapper Pusha T's "It's Almost Dry" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman to star in Netflix's 'Tourist's Guide to Love'
Movies // 18 hours ago
Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman to star in Netflix's 'Tourist's Guide to Love'
May 7 (UPI) -- "Y: The Last Man" actress Missi Pyle and and Alexa Povah from "The King's Man" have joined the cast for the Netflix movie "A Tourist's Guide to Love."
Fred Savage fired from 'Wonder Years' reboot for alleged misconduct
TV // 18 hours ago
Fred Savage fired from 'Wonder Years' reboot for alleged misconduct
May 7 (UPI) -- "Wonder Years" actor Fred Savage has been fired as a director and producer from ABC's reboot of the series.
Famous birthdays for May 7: Alexander Ludwig, Breckin Meyer
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for May 7: Alexander Ludwig, Breckin Meyer
May 7 (UPI) -- Actor Alexander Ludwig turns 30 and actor Breckin Meyer turns 48, among the famous birthdays for May 7.
Selena Gomez to make 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut next week
TV // 1 day ago
Selena Gomez to make 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut next week
May 6 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Selena Gomez is set to host "Saturday Night Live" next week for the first time ever.
ABC dramas 'Queens' and 'Promised Land' canceled after first seasons
TV // 1 day ago
ABC dramas 'Queens' and 'Promised Land' canceled after first seasons
May 6 (UPI) -- The ABC dramas "Queens" and "Promised Land" both have been canceled after just one season, it was announced.
'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson' gets Season 3 at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson' gets Season 3 at Netflix
May 6 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Friday it has renewed "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson" for a third season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
ABC dramas 'Queens' and 'Promised Land' canceled after first seasons
ABC dramas 'Queens' and 'Promised Land' canceled after first seasons
Fred Savage fired from 'Wonder Years' reboot for alleged misconduct
Fred Savage fired from 'Wonder Years' reboot for alleged misconduct
'Pose,' Lil Nas X win big, Judith Light, Wilson Cruz honored at GLAAD Media Awards
'Pose,' Lil Nas X win big, Judith Light, Wilson Cruz honored at GLAAD Media Awards
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wish son Archie a happy 3rd birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wish son Archie a happy 3rd birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement