What to stream this weekend: Benedict Cumberbatch hosts 'SNL,' 'Sheryl'

1/5

Benedict Cumberbatch attends the 94th annual Oscars nominees luncheon on March 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Benedict Cumberbatch guests hosts Saturday Night Live, Sheryl Crow looks back on her life and career in Sheryl and Tehran returns for a second season this weekend. In addition, The Wilds is back for Season 2, Ronda Rousey battles Charlotte Flair at WWE's WrestleMania Backlash and Omar Sy stars in a new buddy cop film. Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'The Takedown' -- Netflix

Lupin star Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte are two cops with completely different styles who must work as a team in The Takedown, which premieres Friday on Netflix. The duo investigate a drug deal that turns out to be a high scale criminal case. The Takedown reunites Sy with Lupin director Louis Leterrier, who helms the buddy cop film.

Advertisement

'Marmaduke' -- Netflix

Pete Davidson voices classic comic strip dog Marmaduke in this family-friendly animated feature, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Marmaduke becomes famous after a video of the dog ruining a barbecue party goes viral. J.K. Simmons, David Koechner, Jason Anthony, Shelby Young Stephen Stanton also provide voices. Mark A.Z. Dippé, Youngki Lee and Phil Nibbelink direct.

TV

'The Wilds' Season 2 -- Amazon Prime Video

The Wilds is back for Season 2, which arrives Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The series stars Sophia Ali as Fatin Jadmani and follows a group of teenage girls who are stranded on a deserted island as part of an elaborate social experiment. Season 2 will introduce a new group of male test subjects who will be stranded on another island.

'Tehran' Season 2 -- Apple TV+

Glenn Close joins the ensemble cast of espionage thriller Tehran, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Tehran follows a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran. Niv Sultan returns as Tmar Rabinyan. Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi also star.

Advertisement

'Bosch: Legacy' -- Amazon Freevee

Titus Welliver reprises his role as Harry Bosch as he becomes a private detective following decades of service with the Los Angeles Police Department in Bosch: Legacy, which arrives Friday on Amazon Freevee. Amazon Freevee is the new name for IMDb TV. The series takes place a year and a half from the events of Bosch Season 7. Madison Lintz and Mimi Rogers also star.

'The Big Conn' -- Apple TV+

Apple TV+ follows the true story of attorney Eric C. Conn who defrauded the government and taxpayers over half a billion dollars in this new documentary series, which comes to the streaming service on Friday. Conn committed the largest social security fraud case in U.S. history. James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte created the four-part series.

'Sheryl' -- Showtime

Sheryl Crow gets honest about her life and career in this new documentary film, which airs Friday at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime. The film will feature archival footage from Crow's childhood and interviews with Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile and more. Amy Scott serves as director.

Advertisement

'Saturday Night Live' with Benedict Cumberbatch -- NBC, Peacock

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch serves as the guest host in the latest installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT. The show will also be available to stream on Peacock. Arcade Fire are serving as the musical guests.

WWE 'WrestleMania Backlash' -- Peacock

WWE presents its newest premium live event on Peacock Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defends her title against Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match following their contentious bout at WrestleMania 38. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be teaming up with his cousins The Usos to take on RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in a Six-Man Tag Team match.