Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 6, 2022 / 1:05 PM

What to stream this weekend: Benedict Cumberbatch hosts 'SNL,' 'Sheryl'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
What to stream this weekend: Benedict Cumberbatch hosts 'SNL,' 'Sheryl'
Benedict Cumberbatch attends the 94th annual Oscars nominees luncheon on March 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Benedict Cumberbatch guests hosts Saturday Night Live, Sheryl Crow looks back on her life and career in Sheryl and Tehran returns for a second season this weekend.

In addition, The Wilds is back for Season 2, Ronda Rousey battles Charlotte Flair at WWE's WrestleMania Backlash and Omar Sy stars in a new buddy cop film.

Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'The Takedown' -- Netflix

Lupin star Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte are two cops with completely different styles who must work as a team in The Takedown, which premieres Friday on Netflix. The duo investigate a drug deal that turns out to be a high scale criminal case. The Takedown reunites Sy with Lupin director Louis Leterrier, who helms the buddy cop film.

Advertisement

'Marmaduke' -- Netflix

Pete Davidson voices classic comic strip dog Marmaduke in this family-friendly animated feature, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Marmaduke becomes famous after a video of the dog ruining a barbecue party goes viral. J.K. Simmons, David Koechner, Jason Anthony, Shelby Young Stephen Stanton also provide voices. Mark A.Z. Dippé, Youngki Lee and Phil Nibbelink direct.

TV

'The Wilds' Season 2 -- Amazon Prime Video

The Wilds is back for Season 2, which arrives Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The series stars Sophia Ali as Fatin Jadmani and follows a group of teenage girls who are stranded on a deserted island as part of an elaborate social experiment. Season 2 will introduce a new group of male test subjects who will be stranded on another island.

'Tehran' Season 2 -- Apple TV+

Glenn Close joins the ensemble cast of espionage thriller Tehran, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Tehran follows a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran. Niv Sultan returns as Tmar Rabinyan. Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi also star.

Advertisement

'Bosch: Legacy' -- Amazon Freevee

Titus Welliver reprises his role as Harry Bosch as he becomes a private detective following decades of service with the Los Angeles Police Department in Bosch: Legacy, which arrives Friday on Amazon Freevee. Amazon Freevee is the new name for IMDb TV. The series takes place a year and a half from the events of Bosch Season 7. Madison Lintz and Mimi Rogers also star.

'The Big Conn' -- Apple TV+

Apple TV+ follows the true story of attorney Eric C. Conn who defrauded the government and taxpayers over half a billion dollars in this new documentary series, which comes to the streaming service on Friday. Conn committed the largest social security fraud case in U.S. history. James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte created the four-part series.

'Sheryl' -- Showtime

Sheryl Crow gets honest about her life and career in this new documentary film, which airs Friday at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime. The film will feature archival footage from Crow's childhood and interviews with Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile and more. Amy Scott serves as director.

Advertisement

'Saturday Night Live' with Benedict Cumberbatch -- NBC, Peacock

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch serves as the guest host in the latest installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT. The show will also be available to stream on Peacock. Arcade Fire are serving as the musical guests.

WWE 'WrestleMania Backlash' -- Peacock

WWE presents its newest premium live event on Peacock Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defends her title against Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match following their contentious bout at WrestleMania 38. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be teaming up with his cousins The Usos to take on RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in a Six-Man Tag Team match.

Read More

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Selling Sunset' Joey King: 5 roles beyond 'The In Between' What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Heartstopper' What to binge: 5 sci-fi shows to watch after 'Severance'

Latest Headlines

BTS share 'Proof' album schedule, 'Yet to Come' cover art
Music // 39 minutes ago
BTS share 'Proof' album schedule, 'Yet to Come' cover art
May 6 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS shared a schedule for the anthology album "Proof" and cover art for the lead single "Yet to Come."
'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' S2 winner Lawrence Chaney takes on Hollywood in 'Tartan Around' trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' S2 winner Lawrence Chaney takes on Hollywood in 'Tartan Around' trailer
LOS ANGELES, May 6 (UPI) -- Exclusive: UPI has a first look at the trailer for new series "Tartan Around with Lawrence Chaney."
Rita Ora, James Hong join 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' series
TV // 1 hour ago
Rita Ora, James Hong join 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' series
May 6 (UPI) -- Rita Ora and James Hong will star with Jack Black in the Netflix series "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight."
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wish son Archie a happy 3rd birthday
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wish son Archie a happy 3rd birthday
May 6 (UPI) -- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family shared tributes to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on his third birthday.
Ariana Grande's song 'Into You' passes 1B streams on Spotify
Music // 2 hours ago
Ariana Grande's song 'Into You' passes 1B streams on Spotify
May 6 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande had a sixth song, her 2016 single "Into You," reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.
Taylor Swift releases song 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'
Music // 3 hours ago
Taylor Swift releases song 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'
May 6 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released "This Love (Taylor's Version)," a re-recorded version of the song from her album "1989."
Kevin Hart praises Dave Chappelle's professionalism after onstage attack
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Kevin Hart praises Dave Chappelle's professionalism after onstage attack
May 6 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart reacted to Dave Chappelle being attacked onstage at the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival.
Andy Cohen, Kristen Bell and more read texts from their moms on 'Kimmel'
TV // 3 hours ago
Andy Cohen, Kristen Bell and more read texts from their moms on 'Kimmel'
May 6 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen, Kristen Bell and more celebrities read funny or confusing texts from their moms on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in celebration of Mother's Day on Sunday.
'This is Us' star Chris Sullivan expecting second child
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
'This is Us' star Chris Sullivan expecting second child
May 6 (UPI) -- Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby Damon on "This is Us," is expecting a baby girl with his wife, Rachel Sullivan.
Marc Anthony postpones concert after injury backstage
Music // 4 hours ago
Marc Anthony postpones concert after injury backstage
May 6 (UPI) -- Marc Anthony canceled his "Pa'lla Voy" show in Panama after injuring himself shortly before he was to perform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Ashley Judd remembers late mother Naomi: 'Be free, my beautiful mother'
Ashley Judd remembers late mother Naomi: 'Be free, my beautiful mother'
Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
15-year-old volunteer killed while evacuating animals from Ukraine zoo
15-year-old volunteer killed while evacuating animals from Ukraine zoo
Wild rabbit raids the garden section at Colorado Walmart store
Wild rabbit raids the garden section at Colorado Walmart store
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement