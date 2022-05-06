Trending
May 6, 2022 / 12:42 PM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wish son Archie a happy 3rd birthday

By Annie Martin
Prince Harry (L), Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family shared tributes to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on his third birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their son Archie's third birthday.

The duke and duchess of Sussex marked the occasion Friday by dedicating a post to their son on Twitter.

Harry and Markle shared a photo from Archie's christening at Windsor Castle in 2019. The picture also includes Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, and other family.

"Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today," Harry and Markle captioned the post.

The royal family's official Twitter account posted a photo that shows Harry and Markle introducing Archie to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2019.

"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!" the caption reads.

The Clarence House official Twitter account, which gives updates on Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, re-tweeted the photo.

"Happy Birthday Archie!" the caption reads.

Harry and Markle married in May 2019 and also have an 11-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana. The couple moved to the United States in March after stepping back from the royal family.

Harry and Markle returned to the United Kingdom in April for the first time since their move and had a "great" visit with the queen.

The couple and their kids will attend the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration in June but will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour, the palace said Friday.

May 6 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande had a sixth song, her 2016 single "Into You," reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.
May 6 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released "This Love (Taylor's Version)," a re-recorded version of the song from her album "1989."
May 6 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart reacted to Dave Chappelle being attacked onstage at the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival.
May 6 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen, Kristen Bell and more celebrities read funny or confusing texts from their moms on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in celebration of Mother's Day on Sunday.
May 6 (UPI) -- Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby Damon on "This is Us," is expecting a baby girl with his wife, Rachel Sullivan.
May 6 (UPI) -- Marc Anthony canceled his "Pa'lla Voy" show in Panama after injuring himself shortly before he was to perform.
NEW YORK, May 6 (UPI) -- Emmy- and Tony-winning actress Glenn Close says she joined Season 2 of "Tehran" -- debuting Friday on Apple TV+ -- because the Israeli international espionage thriller offered her a variety of new experiences.
May 6 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a teaser and new premiere date for Season 5 of the "Karate Kid" sequel series "Cobra Kai."
May 6 (UPI) -- A$AP Rocky released a video for his song "D.M.B." that shows him propose and get married to Rihanna.
May 6 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen frolics in an open field in her latest music video for new single "Western Wind."
