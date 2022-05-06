Trending
May 6, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated May 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM

Famous birthdays for May 6: Martin Brodeur, Gabourey Sidibe

By United Press International
1/3
Famous birthdays for May 6: Martin Brodeur, Gabourey Sidibe
St. Louis Blues goaltender Martin Brodeur delivers remarks as he announces his retirement from hockey at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on January 29, 2015. The former hockey player turns 50 on May 6. File Photo by Bill Gutweiler/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- French revolutionary Maximilien Robespierre in 1758

-- Austrian psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud in 1856

-- Arctic explorer Robert Peary in 1856

-- Silent screen star Rudolph Valentino in 1895

-- Restaurateur Toots Shor in 1903

-- Actor/director/writer Orson Welles in 1915

-- Author Theodore White in 1915

-- Baseball legend Willie Mays in 1931 (age 91)

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

-- Rock musician Bob Seger in 1945 (age 77)

-- Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1953 (age 69)

-- TV host Tom Bergeron in 1955 (age 67)

-- Musician John Flansburgh in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Roma Downey in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor George Clooney in 1961 (age 61)

-- Martin Brodeur, who set numerous records as an NHL goaltender, in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Gabourey Sidibe in 1983 (age 39)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Adrianne Palicki in 1983 (age 39)

-- Rapper Meek Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Naomi Scott in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Noah Galvin in 1994 (age 28)

-- Actor Emily Alyn Lind in 2002 (age 20)

-- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2019 (age 3)

