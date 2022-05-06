Famous birthdays for May 6: Martin Brodeur, Gabourey Sidibe

May 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- French revolutionary Maximilien Robespierre in 1758
-- Austrian psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud in 1856
-- Arctic explorer Robert Peary in 1856
-- Silent screen star Rudolph Valentino in 1895
-- Restaurateur Toots Shor in 1903
-- Actor/director/writer Orson Welles in 1915
-- Author Theodore White in 1915
-- Baseball legend Willie Mays in 1931 (age 91)
-- Rock musician Bob Seger in 1945 (age 77)
-- Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1953 (age 69)
-- TV host Tom Bergeron in 1955 (age 67)
-- Musician John Flansburgh in 1960 (age 62)
-- Actor Roma Downey in 1960 (age 62)
-- Actor George Clooney in 1961 (age 61)
-- Martin Brodeur, who set numerous records as an NHL goaltender, in 1972 (age 50)
-- Actor Gabourey Sidibe in 1983 (age 39)
-- Actor Adrianne Palicki in 1983 (age 39)
-- Rapper Meek Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, in 1987 (age 35)
-- Actor Naomi Scott in 1993 (age 29)
-- Actor Noah Galvin in 1994 (age 28)
-- Actor Emily Alyn Lind in 2002 (age 20)
-- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2019 (age 3)
