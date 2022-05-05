Trending
May 5, 2022 / 11:59 PM

'The Day Before' video game delayed to 2023 after switch to Unreal Engine 5

By Connor Grott

May 5 (UPI) -- The Day Before, Fntastic Games' highly anticipated open-world survival MMO, is making the switch to Unreal Engine 5, but the title will be delayed to March 2023.

"Millions of people have added The Day Before to their wishlist, making The Day Before one of the most anticipated games in the world," the developer said in a statement to IGN on Thursday.

"Feeling and understanding the great responsibility that we face, with enormous gratitude in our hearts, we're pleased to announce that The Day Before is switching to the new Unreal Engine 5 technology! The transition to a more advanced and adapted open worlds engine, will make the gameplay of The Day Before even more fantastic.

"In this regard, we inform you that the new release date of the game will be March 1, 2023."

Originally slated to launch in late June, The Day Before has been at the top of Steam's most wishlisted video games chart for an extended amount of time -- ahead of titles like Starfield, Stalker 2 and Hogwarts Legacy.

The Day Before is a gritty open-world MMO that is set in a post-pandemic America where zombies are a constant threat and the remaining humans are fighting over resources. The game is aiming to mix survival elements with in-depth combat, vehicle gameplay and other social mechanics.

