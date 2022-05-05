Taraji P. Henson to host the 2022 BET Awards

1/5

Taraji P. Henson will host the 2022 BET Awards in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Traji P. Henson is set to host the 2022 BET Awards, marking the second time in a row she has hosted the ceremony. The 2022 BET Awards are set to take place on June 26 at 8 p.m. EDT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Advertisement

"I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the empire of Black Excellence," Henson said in a statement while referencing her former music drama series Empire.

"Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative's dream. I can't wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment and culture with out viewers on what will be one unforgettable night," the actress continued.

Nominees for the BET Awards will be announced at a later date. First-round voting runs from Friday to May 13.

Henson will next be seen a musical remake of The Color Purple for Warner Bros., which will hit theaters in 2023.