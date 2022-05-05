Trending
May 5, 2022 / 9:41 AM

'General Hospital's Steve Burton splits from pregnant wife Sheree: 'The child is not mine'

By Annie Martin
'General Hospital's Steve Burton splits from pregnant wife Sheree: 'The child is not mine'
Steve Burton announced his separation from his wife, Sheree Burton. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- General Hospital alum Steve Burton has split from his wife, Sheree Burton.

The 51-year-old actor announced the separation in a post Wednesday on Instagram Stories.

News of the split comes amid Sheree Burton's pregnancy with her fourth child. Burton said in his post that the child is not his.

"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine," Burton wrote.

"We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids," he added. "We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

Steve Burton announced his separation from his wife, Sheree Burton. Photo by 1steveburton/Instagram Stories

Burton and Sheree Burton married in January 1999 and have three children, son Jack, 16, and daughters Makena, 18, and Brooklyn, 7.

Sheree Burton had announced her pregnancy with a baby bump photo earlier on Instagram Stories, writing, "Life sure is full of surprises."

Burton, Sheree Burton and their kids celebrated Christmas together as a family in December.

Burton is known for playing Jason Morgan on General Hospital and Dylan McAvoy on The Young and the Restless.

