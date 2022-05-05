Trending
Entertainment News
May 5, 2022 / 9:17 AM

Jed Duggar celebrates birth of first child: 'He's here!'

By Annie Martin

May 5 (UPI) -- Jed Duggar is a new dad.

The 23-year-old television personality welcomed his first child, son Truett Oliver, with his wife, Katey Nakatsu, on Monday.

Duggar shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside photos of his baby boy.

"Here's here! We love you so much, baby True!" he captioned the post.

Duggar added that Truett means "warrior for Christ," while Oliver means "peace."

Bringing Up Bates stars Carlin Bates, Josie Bates and Lawson Bates were among those to congratulate Duggar in the comments.

"So happy for y'all!" Carlin Bates wrote.

"Congratulations!! So happy for y'all," Josie Bates added.

"Huge congrats guys!! He's adorable," Lawson Bates said.

Duggar and Nakatsu married in April 2021 after a quiet courtship.

"For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!" Duggar said on Instagram at the time.

Duggar is the 10th of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children. He and his family came to fame on the TLC reality series 19 Kids & Counting and later starred on Counting On.

