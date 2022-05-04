Trending
May 4, 2022 / 7:27 AM

Sophie Turner confirms second pregnancy: 'It's the best blessing ever'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sophie Turner confirms second pregnancy: 'It's the best blessing ever'
Sophie Turner (R) said she's "so excited" to be expecting her second child with her husband, singer Joe Jonas. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Sophie Turner is "so excited" to be expecting her second child with Joe Jonas.

The 26-year-old actress confirmed her pregnancy in the June issue of Elle U.K.

Turner and Jonas, 32, married in May 2019 and already have a 21-month-old daughter, Willa.

"It's what life is about for me -- raising the next generation," Turner said of motherhood. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength.

"We're so excited to be expanding the family," she added. "It's the best blessing ever."

Turner said Willa isn't quite aware that she has a younger sibling on the way.

"I'll point to my stomach and say, 'What's in there?' And she'll go, 'Baby.' But then she points to her own stomach and says, 'Baby,' and then she'll point to her dad's tummy and say, 'Baby.' So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that's the name for it," the star said.

"But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea," she added. "She wants Mummy all of the time -- she's claiming her territory."

Reports of Turner's second pregnancy surfaced in March.

"Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Following the news, Turner and Jonas attended the Met Gala together Monday in New York. The couple cradled Turner's baby bump while posing for photos on the red carpet.

Turner is known for playing Sansa Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones and will next appear in the HBO Max series The Staircase. Jonas and his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas perform as the pop rock band Jonas Brothers.

