May 4 (UPI) -- Plaza Suite, starring married couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, has extended its run on Broadway for a third time due to demand. Tickets for the production will now be on sale through July 10. Performances take place at the Hudson Theatre. Advertisement

Plaza Suite, from playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner Neil Simon, follows three different stories told in three acts that each take place in the same room of the Plaza Hotel.

Plaza Suite began previews on Feb. 25 and opened on March 28. The show is the first revival of a Simon play following his death at the age of 91 in August 2018.

Co-stars include Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson and Eric Wiegand. Michael McGrath and Erin Dilly will standby for Broderick and Park. Understudies include Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Brian Eng and Olivia Hernandez.

Broderick and Parker both tested positive for COVID-19 in April, which led to some showings of Plaza Suite being canceled.

