Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey get close in new photos: 'Life lately'

1/5

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey confirmed they're dating following Cuoco's split from Karl Cook. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are making their romance Instagram official. The 36-year-old actress and 39-year-old actor confirmed they're dating with photos Tuesday on Instagram. Advertisement

Cuoco posted a slideshow of photos that included a picture of herself smiling as Pelphrey kisses her on the cheek.

"Life lately," she captioned the post. "'the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'"

Pelphrey posted a snapshot on his own account that shows two instant photo shots of himself and Cuoco getting close.

Advertisement

"'But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you've ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother's beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you,'" the actor wrote. "And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe."

"'It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don't know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place,'" he added. "'Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.'"

Actress Zosia Mamet was among those to congratulate Cuoco in the comments.

Advertisement

"@kaleycuoco PURE JOY. You deserve it all my friend. Love you so much," Mamet wrote.

Cuoco filed for divorce from her husband Karl Cook in September after three years of marriage.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the pair said at the time. "There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

Cuoco said in the April issue of Glamour magazine that she will not marry again.

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not," she said.

Cuoco is known for playing Penny on The Big Bang Theory and Cassie Bowden on The Flight Attendant. Pelphrey portrayed Jonathan Randall on Guiding Light and Ben Davis on Ozark.