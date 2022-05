Famous birthdays for May 4: Mike Dirnt, Katherine Jackson

1/4

Mike Dirnt of Green Day arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. The rocker turns 50 on May 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include: Advertisement

-- Educator Horace Mann in 1796

-- First lady Julia Tyler in 1820

-- English biologist/agnostic Thomas Huxley in 1825

-- American landscape painter Frederic Church in 1826

-- Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in 1928

-- Actor Audrey Hepburn in 1929

-- Opera singer Roberta Peters in 1930

-- Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the singing Jackson family, in 1930 (age 92)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

-- Guitarist Dick Dale in 1937

-- Novelist Robin Cook in 1940 (age 82)

-- Political commentator George Will in 1941 (age 81)

-- Singer Nickolas Ashford in 1941

-- Sigmund "Jackie" Jackson, member of the Jackson 5, in 1951 (age 71)

-- Singer Oleta Adams in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Pia Zadora in 1954 (age 68)

-- Artist Keith Haring in 1958

-- Country singer Randy Travis in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Ana Gasteyer in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Will Arnett in 1970 (age 52)

-- Bassist Mike Dirnt, born Michael Ryan Pritchard, in 1972 (age 50)

Advertisement

-- Model/fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons in 1975 (age 47)

-- Sports reporter Erin Andrews in 1978 (age 44)

File Photo by Shane Roper/UPI

-- Pop singer Lance Bass in 1979 (age 43)

-- Professional golfer Rory McIlroy in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Grace Phipps in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Alexander Gould in 1994 (age 28)

-- Actor Alex Lawther in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Shameik Moore in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Nicholas Hamilton in 2000 (age 22)

-- Actor Brooklynn Prince in 2010 (age 12)