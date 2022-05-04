Famous birthdays for May 4: Mike Dirnt, Katherine Jackson

May 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Educator Horace Mann in 1796
-- First lady Julia Tyler in 1820
-- English biologist/agnostic Thomas Huxley in 1825
-- American landscape painter Frederic Church in 1826
-- Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in 1928
-- Actor Audrey Hepburn in 1929
-- Opera singer Roberta Peters in 1930
-- Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the singing Jackson family, in 1930 (age 92)
-- Guitarist Dick Dale in 1937
-- Novelist Robin Cook in 1940 (age 82)
-- Political commentator George Will in 1941 (age 81)
-- Singer Nickolas Ashford in 1941
-- Sigmund "Jackie" Jackson, member of the Jackson 5, in 1951 (age 71)
-- Singer Oleta Adams in 1953 (age 69)
-- Actor Pia Zadora in 1954 (age 68)
-- Artist Keith Haring in 1958
-- Country singer Randy Travis in 1959 (age 63)
-- Actor Ana Gasteyer in 1967 (age 55)
-- Actor Will Arnett in 1970 (age 52)
-- Bassist Mike Dirnt, born Michael Ryan Pritchard, in 1972 (age 50)
-- Model/fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons in 1975 (age 47)
-- Sports reporter Erin Andrews in 1978 (age 44)
-- Pop singer Lance Bass in 1979 (age 43)
-- Professional golfer Rory McIlroy in 1989 (age 33)
-- Actor Grace Phipps in 1992 (age 30)
-- Actor Alexander Gould in 1994 (age 28)
-- Actor Alex Lawther in 1995 (age 27)
-- Actor Shameik Moore in 1995 (age 27)
-- Actor Nicholas Hamilton in 2000 (age 22)
-- Actor Brooklynn Prince in 2010 (age 12)