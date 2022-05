1/5

Ariana DeBose will be hosting the Tony Awards on June 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Ariana DeBose has been selected to host the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12. DeBose recently won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for West Side Story and has been nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical at the Tonys for her role as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Advertisement

The actress has also starred in stage productions of Hamilton, A Bronx Tale, Pippin, Motown the Musical, Bring It On: The Musical and more.

"I'm coming home! I'm so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!" DeBose said in a statement.

"This is a dream come true, and I'm excited to see you all on June 12," she continued.

The Tony Awards will be taking place from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The four-hour television event will be available through CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. EDT. Paramount+ will begin streaming exclusive content starting at 7 p.m. EDT.

Nominees will be announced on May 9.