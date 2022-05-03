Kacey Musgraves to cover Elvis Presley song for Baz Luhrmann film

1/5

Kacey Musgraves recorded a version of Elvis Presley's song "Can't Help Falling in Love" for the biopic "Elvis." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Kacey Musgraves will cover one of Elvis Presley's hit songs in a new Baz Luhrmann film. The 33-year-old country music singer recorded a version of Presley's song "Can't Help Falling in Love" for Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis. Advertisement

Musgraves shared the news with Variety while attending the Met Gala with Luhrmann, Priscilla Presley and other cast members Monday at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The Elvis soundtrack will also include the new Doja Cat song "Vegas," which features part of Presley's song "Hound Dog."

Musgraves performed her cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love" during a surprise performance at the Met Gala, according to Vogue. The singer took the stage in a shimmering one-shoulder gown by Rodarte.

Elvis explores the life and music of Presley, who died at age 42 in 1977, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Austin Butler stars as Presley, with Tom Hanks as Parker and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, Davis wenham and Kodi Smit-McPhee also have roles.

Elvis will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this month before opening in theaters June 24.

Musgraves also attended the Met Gala with her new boyfriend, Cole Schafer. The event marked the pair's red carpet debut as a couple.

