Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 3, 2022 / 12:58 PM

Kacey Musgraves to cover Elvis Presley song for Baz Luhrmann film

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kacey Musgraves to cover Elvis Presley song for Baz Luhrmann film
Kacey Musgraves recorded a version of Elvis Presley's song "Can't Help Falling in Love" for the biopic "Elvis." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Kacey Musgraves will cover one of Elvis Presley's hit songs in a new Baz Luhrmann film.

The 33-year-old country music singer recorded a version of Presley's song "Can't Help Falling in Love" for Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis.

Advertisement

Musgraves shared the news with Variety while attending the Met Gala with Luhrmann, Priscilla Presley and other cast members Monday at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The Elvis soundtrack will also include the new Doja Cat song "Vegas," which features part of Presley's song "Hound Dog."

Musgraves performed her cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love" during a surprise performance at the Met Gala, according to Vogue. The singer took the stage in a shimmering one-shoulder gown by Rodarte.

Elvis explores the life and music of Presley, who died at age 42 in 1977, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Austin Butler stars as Presley, with Tom Hanks as Parker and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, Davis wenham and Kodi Smit-McPhee also have roles.

Elvis will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this month before opening in theaters June 24.

Advertisement

Musgraves also attended the Met Gala with her new boyfriend, Cole Schafer. The event marked the pair's red carpet debut as a couple.

Moments from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet

Hosts and co-chairs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Lively wears Versace and Reynolds wears Ralph Lauren. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' biopic to premiere at Cannes Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala Celebrity couples attend 2022 Met Gala What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Jackass' series in the works at Paramount+
TV // 20 minutes ago
'Jackass' series in the works at Paramount+
May 3 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is developing a "Jackass" reboot with the show's original creators.
'Emergency': College seniors try to help a semi-conscious woman in new trailer
Movies // 23 minutes ago
'Emergency': College seniors try to help a semi-conscious woman in new trailer
May 3 (UPI) -- RJ Cyler and Donald Elise Watkins portray two college seniors who are suddenly saddled with a semi-conscious woman in the new trailer for upcoming Amazon Prime Video comedy drama, "Emergency."
Cyndi Lauper documentary in the works at Sony Music
Music // 46 minutes ago
Cyndi Lauper documentary in the works at Sony Music
May 3 (UPI) -- "Let the Canary Sing," a new film about "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" singer Cyndi Lauper, is in production.
Lady Gaga releases 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Music // 1 hour ago
Lady Gaga releases 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick'
May 3 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga released the song "Hold My Hand" for the "Top Gun: Maverick" soundtrack.
Ashley Judd remembers late mother Naomi: 'Be free, my beautiful mother'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Ashley Judd remembers late mother Naomi: 'Be free, my beautiful mother'
May 3 (UPI) -- Ashley Judd is thanking fans for their support after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd.
The Linda Lindas perform 'Oh!' on 'The Tonight Show'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
The Linda Lindas perform 'Oh!' on 'The Tonight Show'
May 3 (UPI) -- The Linda Lindas, an all-girl teen punk band from Los Angeles, performed its song "Oh!" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Don't Make Me Go' with John Cho heading to Amazon on July 15
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Don't Make Me Go' with John Cho heading to Amazon on July 15
May 3 (UPI) -- Drama film "Don't Make Me Go," starring John Cho and Mia Isaac, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video globally on July 15.
Hillary Clinton honors American women with Met Gala dress
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Hillary Clinton honors American women with Met Gala dress
May 3 (UPI) -- Former first lady Hillary Clinton attended her first Met Gala in 21 years while wearing a dress embroidered with the names of notable women from history.
Celebrity couples attend 2022 Met Gala
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Celebrity couples attend 2022 Met Gala
May 3 (UPI) -- Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, and other couples attended the Met Gala.
Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
May 3 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala with Pete Davidson while wearing the same dress that Marilyn Monroe sported to sing "Happy Birthday" to John F. Kennedy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
Ashley Judd remembers late mother Naomi: 'Be free, my beautiful mother'
Ashley Judd remembers late mother Naomi: 'Be free, my beautiful mother'
Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Celebrity couples attend 2022 Met Gala
Celebrity couples attend 2022 Met Gala
Movie review: 'Doctor Strange 2' puts Benedict Cumberbatch through amusing hell
Movie review: 'Doctor Strange 2' puts Benedict Cumberbatch through amusing hell
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement