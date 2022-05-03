Hillary Clinton honors American women with Met Gala dress

1/3

Former first lady Hillary Clinton attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Hillary Clinton wore a meaningful look while making her return to the Met Gala. The former first lady and secretary of state attended her first Met Gala in 21 years Monday at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year's dress code was "gilded glamour." Advertisement

Clinton wore a berry-colored Altuzarra dress with a short train and off-shoulder neckline. The gown featured the names of 60 women embroidered along the neckline and hem.

The names included notable women from American history, including Rosa Parks and Lady Bird Johnson, along with other women who inspire Clinton, such as her mother, Dorothy Rodham.

Joseph Altuzarra told Vogue that he drew inspiration from friendship quilts, homemade quilts made by a community of women to mark a special occasion, from the 19th century.

"The quilt was an opportunity for women to get together and have this social interaction," the designer said. "They were often a kind of memory for women of their community and families, especially if they didn't stay in one place all their life."

The dress also pays homage to homemakers, quilters and seamstresses.

"I do think America has a very rich a long history of folk craftsmanship, which I thought was a really nice story to allude to," Altuzarra said.

Other Met Gala attendees included Emma Stone, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, and Kendall Jenner, along with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and other celebrity couples.

