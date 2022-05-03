Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 3, 2022 / 10:30 AM

Hillary Clinton honors American women with Met Gala dress

By Annie Martin
1/3
Hillary Clinton honors American women with Met Gala dress
Former first lady Hillary Clinton attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Hillary Clinton wore a meaningful look while making her return to the Met Gala.

The former first lady and secretary of state attended her first Met Gala in 21 years Monday at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year's dress code was "gilded glamour."

Advertisement

Clinton wore a berry-colored Altuzarra dress with a short train and off-shoulder neckline. The gown featured the names of 60 women embroidered along the neckline and hem.

The names included notable women from American history, including Rosa Parks and Lady Bird Johnson, along with other women who inspire Clinton, such as her mother, Dorothy Rodham.

Joseph Altuzarra told Vogue that he drew inspiration from friendship quilts, homemade quilts made by a community of women to mark a special occasion, from the 19th century.

"The quilt was an opportunity for women to get together and have this social interaction," the designer said. "They were often a kind of memory for women of their community and families, especially if they didn't stay in one place all their life."

Advertisement

The dress also pays homage to homemakers, quilters and seamstresses.

"I do think America has a very rich a long history of folk craftsmanship, which I thought was a really nice story to allude to," Altuzarra said.

Other Met Gala attendees included Emma Stone, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, and Kendall Jenner, along with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and other celebrity couples.

Moments from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet

Hosts and co-chairs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Lively wears Versace and Reynolds wears Ralph Lauren. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala Celebrity couples attend 2022 Met Gala Joey King: 5 roles beyond 'The In Between' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

The Linda Lindas perform 'Oh!' on 'The Tonight Show'
Entertainment News // 26 minutes ago
The Linda Lindas perform 'Oh!' on 'The Tonight Show'
May 3 (UPI) -- The Linda Lindas, an all-girl teen punk band from Los Angeles, performed its song "Oh!" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Don't Make Me Go' with John Cho heading to Amazon on July 15
Movies // 42 minutes ago
'Don't Make Me Go' with John Cho heading to Amazon on July 15
May 3 (UPI) -- Drama film "Don't Make Me Go," starring John Cho and Mia Isaac, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video globally on July 15.
Celebrity couples attend 2022 Met Gala
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Celebrity couples attend 2022 Met Gala
May 3 (UPI) -- Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, and other couples attended the Met Gala.
Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
May 3 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala with Pete Davidson while wearing the same dress that Marilyn Monroe sported to sing "Happy Birthday" to John F. Kennedy.
Movie review: 'Doctor Strange 2' puts Benedict Cumberbatch through amusing hell
Movies // 2 hours ago
Movie review: 'Doctor Strange 2' puts Benedict Cumberbatch through amusing hell
LOS ANGELES, May 3 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" puts Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) through trippy new hells, with director Sam Raimi's devilish touch.
Norman Reedus says Melissa McBride 'deserves' to take time off
TV // 3 hours ago
Norman Reedus says Melissa McBride 'deserves' to take time off
May 3 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus discussed his upcoming "Walking Dead" spinoff series and Melissa McBride choosing to exit the project while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Billy Magnussen: 'Made for Love' explores human interaction at extreme level
TV // 8 hours ago
Billy Magnussen: 'Made for Love' explores human interaction at extreme level
NEW YORK, May 3 (UPI) -- Billy Magnussen says "Made for Love" is smart, funny storytelling that also addresses important, real-life issues that involve human connection.
Famous birthdays for May 3: Rachel Zegler, Christina Hendricks
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 3: Rachel Zegler, Christina Hendricks
May 3 (UPI) -- Actor Rachel Zegler turns 21 and actor Christina Hendricks turns 47, among the famous birthdays for May 3.
Embracer Group to buy game studios behind 'Tomb Raider,' 'Deus Ex' for $300M
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Embracer Group to buy game studios behind 'Tomb Raider,' 'Deus Ex' for $300M
May 2 (UPI) -- Embracer Group is acquiring development studios Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix Montreal from Square Enix alongside a catalog of intellectual properties that includes "Tomb Raider" and Deus Ex."
Jimmy Kimmel contracts COVID-19; Mike Birbiglia to fill in as 'Live' guest host
TV // 14 hours ago
Jimmy Kimmel contracts COVID-19; Mike Birbiglia to fill in as 'Live' guest host
May 2 (UPI) -- Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel revealed Monday on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Movie review: 'Doctor Strange 2' puts Benedict Cumberbatch through amusing hell
Movie review: 'Doctor Strange 2' puts Benedict Cumberbatch through amusing hell
Celebrity couples attend 2022 Met Gala
Celebrity couples attend 2022 Met Gala
Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'
Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement