May 3, 2022 / 9:51 AM

Celebrity couples attend 2022 Met Gala

By Annie Martin
Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Celebrity couples walked the red carpet Monday at the 2022 Met Gala.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, and other couples attended the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Lively, 34, and Reynolds, 45, co-hosted the event with Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda and co-chairs Anna Wintour, Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri. This year's dress code was "gilded glamour," a reference to the Gilded Age in American history.

Lively wore a copper-colored metallic Atelier Versace gown inspired by New York architecture. The dress featured an oversized bow at the back that was later let down to unveil a long blue train.

Versace said the look mirrored "the transformation of New York's Statue of Liberty from bronze to oxidized green."

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, got close on the red carpet while wearing coordinating looks from Thom Browne. The pair both sported black skirts and white shirts, with Barker also wearing a black jacket.

Kardashian told Vogue that her outfit was "basically like a deconstructed version" of Barker's look.

Met Gala co-hosts Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Union, 49, attended the Met Gala with Wade, 40, while wearing a silver Versace gown with a feathered train and a red floral accent at her waist. The actress got "a little emotional" as she explained the significance of her look to Vogue.

"Because when you think about the Gilded Age and Black and brown people in this country, this country is built off of our backs, our blood, sweat and tears. So we added these red crystals to represent the blood spilled during the accumulation of gross wealth by a few during the Gilded Age, off of the backs of Black people and people of color in this country," she said.

Other couples included Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, who wore an iconic dress of Marilyn Monroe's, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, and Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness.

Met Gala co-hosts Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

