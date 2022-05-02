Advertisement
May 2, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 2: Dwayne Johnson, Christine Baranski

By UPI Staff
1/2
Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of "Red Notice" at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on November 3. The actor turns 50 on May 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Catherine the Great, empress of Russia, in 1729

-- Gen. Henry Robert, author of Robert's Rules of Order, in 1837

-- Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper in 1885

-- German fighter ace Manfred "The Red Baron" von Richthofen in 1892

File Photo by C.J. von Duhren

-- Broadway composer Lorenz Hart in 1895

-- Childcare specialist Dr. Benjamin Spock in 1903

-- Singer/actor Theodore Bikel in 1924

-- Author Martha Grimes in 1931 (age 91)

-- Singer Engelbert Humperdinck, born Arnold Dorsey, in 1936 (age 86)

-- Activist/singer Bianca Jagger in 1945 (age 77)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

-- Actor David Suchet in 1946 (age 76)

-- Pop singer Lesley Gore in 1946

-- Inventor James Dyson in 1947 (age 75)

-- Country singer Larry Gatlin in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Christine Baranski in 1952 (age 70)

File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI

-- Fashion designer Donatella Versace in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor/former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 1972 (age 50)

-- Soccer star David Beckham in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Ellie Kemper in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Robert Buckley in 1981 (age 41)

-- NASCAR driver Kyle Busch in 1985 (37)

-- Singer Lily Allen in 1985 (age 37)

-- Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in 2015 (7)

File Photo by Neil Hall/UPI

