Famous birthdays for May 2: Dwayne Johnson, Christine Baranski

May 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
|Advertisement
May 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include:
May 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Catherine the Great, empress of Russia, in 1729
-- Gen. Henry Robert, author of Robert's Rules of Order, in 1837
-- Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper in 1885
-- German fighter ace Manfred "The Red Baron" von Richthofen in 1892
-- Broadway composer Lorenz Hart in 1895
-- Childcare specialist Dr. Benjamin Spock in 1903
-- Singer/actor Theodore Bikel in 1924
-- Author Martha Grimes in 1931 (age 91)
-- Singer Engelbert Humperdinck, born Arnold Dorsey, in 1936 (age 86)
-- Activist/singer Bianca Jagger in 1945 (age 77)
-- Actor David Suchet in 1946 (age 76)
-- Pop singer Lesley Gore in 1946
-- Inventor James Dyson in 1947 (age 75)
-- Country singer Larry Gatlin in 1948 (age 74)
-- Actor Christine Baranski in 1952 (age 70)
-- Fashion designer Donatella Versace in 1955 (age 67)
-- Actor/former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 1972 (age 50)
-- Soccer star David Beckham in 1975 (age 47)
-- Actor Ellie Kemper in 1980 (age 42)
-- Actor Robert Buckley in 1981 (age 41)
-- NASCAR driver Kyle Busch in 1985 (37)
-- Singer Lily Allen in 1985 (age 37)
-- Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in 2015 (7)