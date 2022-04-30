Andy Cohen announces birth of second child

1/3

Talk-show host Andy Cohen is now a father of two. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Talk-show host Andy Cohen has announced the birth of his second child, a daughter he named Lucy Eve Cohen. "I'M A GIRL-DAD!!!!!" Cohen wrote on Twitter Friday night. Advertisement

"HERE'S LUCY!!!! Meet Lucy Eve Cohen!! My heart is bursting," he captioned a photo of him holding his bundle of joy.

"Good morning, indeed! waking up in the hospital with my sweet sweet DAUGHTER. life is good. And thanks for all the love on twitter last night. Kinda restored my faith in this nasty platform," Cohen followed up on Saturday morning.

Cohen, who is openly gay, did not name the child's mother. His son Benjamin was born in February 2019 via surrogate.

HERE'S LUCY!!!! Meet Lucy Eve Cohen!! My heart is bursting pic.twitter.com/cvaQGrbbpX— Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 29, 2022