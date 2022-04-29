What to stream this weekend: 'Ozark,' 'Grace and Frankie'

1/5

Jason Bateman (R) and Julia Garner of "Ozark" appear backstage during the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI. | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Ozark is ending after four seasons, Grace and Frankie is wrapping up after seven seasons and Vanessa Bayer is headlining a new series I Love That for You this weekend. In addition, Elisabeth Moss stars in new series Shining Girls, Undone returns for a second season and the world's best surfers take center stage in Make or Break. Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Crush' -- Hulu

Rowan Blanchard stars as Paige, a high-school artist who joins her school's track team in order to get closer to the girl she likes in this LGBTQ romantic comedy, which premieres Friday on Hulu. Paige, who is trying to get into her dream school, starts falling for an unexpected teammate and must make a choice. Auli'i Cravalho, Isabella Ferreira, Megan Mullally, Michelle Buteau and Aasif Mandvi also star. Sammi Cohen directs.

Advertisement

TV

'Ozark' Season 4 Part 2 -- Netflix

Ozark's fourth and final season comes to a close with the release of the show's remaining seven episodes on Friday. Jason Bateman's Marty and Laura Linney's Wendy find themselves on top of the Navarro empire following the events of Season 4 Part 1. Julia Garner, Skylar Gaertner and Sofia Hublitz also star.

'Shining Girls' -- Apple TV+

Elisabeth Moss directs, executive produces and stars in this new crime-drama mystery series, which comes Friday to Apple TV+. Moss portrays Kirby Mazrachi, a woman who survives an attack that causes her reality to shift constantly. Kirby then teams up with a veteran reporter to understand her changing present. Amy Brenneman, Wagner Moura and Phillipa Soo also star.

'Undone' Season 2 -- Amazon Prime Video

Adult animated series Undone comes back for a second season Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Rosa Salazar stars as Alma Winograd-Diaz who possesses the ability to travel through time. Alma tries to save her father Jacob (Bob Odenkirk), who died in the past. Angelique Cabral and Constance Marie also star.

Advertisement

'Grace and Frankie: The Final Episodes' -- Netflix

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin bid farewell to the longest-running Netflix series with the final 12 episodes of Grace and Frankie, which comes to the streaming service on Friday. Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin) are two women whose lives were turned upside down when their husbands announced their love for each other. Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen also star.

'Make or Break' -- Apple TV+

Apple TV+ dives into the world of professional surfing in this documentary series, which comes to the streaming service on Friday. Make or Break follows the world's best surfers as they compete for a world championship title. The show will also look at the competitors' journeys and how they made it to the top.

'Ten Percent' -- Sundance Now

Jack Davenport stars in this British adaptation of French series Call My Agent!, which premieres Friday on Sundance Now. Davenport stars as Jonathan Nightingale, who takes over a London talent agency after his father dies. The agency scrambles to keep clients happy and their business afloat. Maggie Steed, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Lydia Leonard and Hiftu Quasem also star. Helena Bonham Carter, Kelly Macdonald, David Oyelowo and more actors play fictionalized versions of themselves.

Advertisement

'I Love That for You' -- Showtime

Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer stars as Joanna Gold, an aspiring host at the Special Value Network in I Love That for You, which can be streamed on Showtime starting on Friday. Joanna, who is about to get fired, gets to keep her job and gets a shot at hosting by saying her childhood leukemia is back. Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis, Matt Rogers, Paul James, Matt Malloy, Bess Armstrong, Punam Patel and Jason Schwartzman also star.