Entertainment News
April 29, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Met Gala 2022: What to expect

By Annie Martin
Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds will co-host the 2022 Met Gala. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- The Met Gala will return next week.

The event, formally known at the Costume Institute Benefit, will take place Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The annual gala raises funds for the Costume Institute. The high-profile event is known for its celebrity guest list and fashions on the red carpet.

This year's theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," inspired by the Costume Institute exhibition of the same name. The dress code is "gilded glamour."

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host this year's gala with co-chairs Anna Wintour, Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri.

Here's the details for the 2022 Met Gala:

When

The Met Gala is typically scheduled for the first Monday in May. This year's event will follow tradition by taking place Monday, May 2.

Who

Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will host the gala with actress Regina King and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, fashion designer Tom Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri will return as co-chairs.

Guest lists are not publicly announced but past attendees include Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Kristen Stewart and Lil Nas X.

What

The 2022 gala is inspired by the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibit at the Costume Institute, which opens May 5.

The dress code is "gilded glamour," a reference to the Gilded Age in American history. The Gilded Age was a period of rapid industrialization and economic growth in the 19th century.

Outfits are expected to feature gold, ruffles, velvet, tulle, corsets, bustles and other embellishments.

The Costume Institute hosted a smaller event in September that was inspired by the exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

How to watch

Vogue will live-stream the event on its website and social media pages beginning at 6 p.m. EST.

E! will also air the Live from E!: The 2022 Met Gala red carpet at 6 p.m.

Memorable Met Gala looks through the years

Singer Diana Ross arrives for the exhibit of "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years," on April 23, 2001. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

