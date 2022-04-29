Kiernan Shipka on Timothee Chalamet friendship: 'He's like a brother to me'

1/5

Kiernan Shipka discussed Timothée Chalamet and shut down the possibility of them dating. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Kiernan Shipka is opening up about her friendship with Timothée Chalamet. The 22-year-old actress discussed Chalamet, 26, during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Shipka confirmed that Chalamet used to live with her and her family.

"He would crash with us for a while," she said.

The actress was asked to name the "weirdest habit" of Chalamet's that she noticed while he was living with her.

"I would say that his eating habits were always funny to me, like the times of day that he ate were always kind of quite odd," she said.

Shipka also said she would bring Chalamet with her on potential dates.

"One or two times when I wanted to hang with a guy and I didn't really know if I wanted it to be a thing or not, I would bring a friend and he was usually the friend I would bring," she said. "Yeah, like a big bro."

Shipka then shut down the possibility of her and Chalamet dating.

"No, we're very much so ... He's like a brother to me," she said.

Shipka also discussed Chalamet on Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. The actress said she befriended Chalamet on the set of their 2015 film One & Two when she was 14.

Shipka is known for playing Sally Draper on Mad Men and Sabrina Spellman on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Chalamet has starred in such films as Call Me By My Name and Dune.