April 29, 2022 / 7:21 AM

Google honors musicianToots Thielemans with a new Doodle

By Wade Sheridan
Google is paying homage to Belgian musician Toots Thielemans with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

April 29 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Belgian musician and composer Toots Thielemans on what would have been his 100th birthday.

Thielemans, who is best known for his harmonica skills, made a name for himself in the world of jazz.

The illustration on Google's homepage -- by guest artist Melissa Crowton -- features Thielemans playing the harmonica while surrounded by other instruments.

Thielemans started playing the accordion at age 3 and became a performing musician at his parents' cafe. He picked up jazz in the early 1940s after hearing Louis Armstrong.

The musician toured and performed with other musicians, such as Quincy Jones, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra. Thielemans then became a staple on radio and television.

Thielemans released 21 records and appeared in commercials for Old Spice and Firestone. He was featured in film soundtracks and most notably performed the harmonica solo on the theme song to Sesame Street.

Famous birthdays for April 29: Nora Dunn, Andre Agassi

