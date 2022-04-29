Trending
April 29, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 29: Nora Dunn, Andre Agassi

By UPI Staff
Nora Dunn attends the premiere of "Tag" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on June 7, 2018. The actor turns 70 on April 29. File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Publisher William Randolph Hearst in 1863

-- Bandleader and composer Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington in 1899

-- Japanese Emperor Hirohito in 1901

-- Actor Celeste Holm in 1917

-- British skiffle group leader Lonnie Donegan in 1931

-- Country singer Willie Nelson in 1933 (age 89)

File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Luis Aparicio in 1934 (age 88)

-- Conductor Zubin Mehta in 1936 (age 86)

-- Financier/Ponzi scheme operator Bernard Madoff in 1938

-- Musician Tommy James in 1947 (age 75)

-- Long-distance runner/former U.S. Rep. Jim Ryun, R-Kan., in 1947 (age 75)

-- Golfer/TV analyst Johnny Miller in 1947 (age 75)

-- Auto racer Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1951

-- Comedian Nora Dunn in 1952 (age 70)

-- Comedian/actor/producer Jerry Seinfeld in 1954 (age 68)

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI
-- Actor Leslie Jordan in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Kate Mulgrew in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Daniel Day-Lewis in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Michelle Pfeiffer in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Eve Plumb in 1958 (age 64)

-- Tennis player Andre Agassi in 1970 (age 52)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Uma Thurman in 1970 (age 52)

-- Rapper Master P, born Percy Robert Miller, in 1970 (age 52)

-- Tennis doubles specialist Bob Bryan in 1978 (age 44)

-- Tennis doubles specialist Mike Bryan in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Katherine Langford in 1996 (age 26)

-- U.S. women's national soccer team member Mallory Pugh in 1998 (age 24)

-- Actor Ella Hunt in 1998 (age 24)

-- Actor Xochitl Gomez in 2006 (age 16)

File Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

