Ant Anstead denied full custody of 2-year-old son with Christina Haack

Ant Anstead (R) was refused after filing an emergency request for full custody of Hudson London, his 2-year-old son with Christina Haack. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Ant Anstead has been denied full custody of his toddler son with ex-wife Christina Haack. Anstead's emergency request for full custody of Hudson London, his 2-year-old son with Haack, was refused Thursday by a California Superior Court judge in Orange County, People reported. Advertisement

The ex parte application was denied because Anstead had "insufficient showing" of concerns surrounding Hudson and didn't give Haack enough notice, according to Page Six.

Anstead and Haack will attend a hearing about the matter June 28.

Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson on Thursday. In his filing, Anstead claimed he has been the "primary parent" to Hudson and said Haack has spent an "average of 9 full days each month over the last 20 months" with their son.

In addition, TMZ said Anstead raised concerns about Haack's parenting, including an instance where Hudson had a bad sunburn and said Haack once returned their son to him without disclosing her family had COVID-19.

Haack responded to the filing in a statement to Us Weekly.

"What Ant is doing deeply saddens me," she said. "If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

Anstead and Haack split in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage. Haack has two other children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, with her ex-husband and former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa.

Anstead has since started dating actress Renee Zellweger, while Haack recently married Joshua Hall.