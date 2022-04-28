Infinity Ward confirms 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' with logo reveal

April 28 (UPI) -- After teasing the project earlier this month, Infinity Ward officially confirmed that this year's Call of Duty video game will be titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

On Thursday, Infinity Ward revealed the first official logo for the game, which is a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare reboot -- rather than a remake of the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that released in 2009.

Aside from the logo, no new details were provided about the upcoming first-person shooter.

The new era of Call of Duty is coming. #ModernWarfare2 pic.twitter.com/HMtv2S6Nlz— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 28, 2022

A sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare was officially announced in February, in addition to Warzone 2. Infinity Ward is taking the lead on the title, but 11 different studios are reportedly working on the popular game.

Modern Warfare 2 is expected to mark the end of the Call of Duty franchise's streak of annual releases. Bloomberg reported in late February that Call of Duty's planned 2023 release was pushed back to 2024 after a recent entry in the series failed to meet expectations.

Despite Microsoft's previous acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Modern Warfare 2 isn't expected to be an Xbox exclusive.