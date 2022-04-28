Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 28, 2022 / 9:46 AM

Hailey Bieber says mini-stroke was 'scariest moment of my life'

By Annie Martin
1/6
Hailey Bieber says mini-stroke was 'scariest moment of my life'
Hailey Bieber gave a health update after being hospitalized and undergoing a heart procedure in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Hailey Bieber is sharing more details about her mini-stroke, which she says was the "scariest moment" of her life.

The 25-year-old model, née Hailey Baldwin, gave a health update in a YouTube video Wednesday after being hospitalized and undergoing a heart procedure in March.

Advertisement

Bieber recalled how she was having a normal morning with her husband, singer Justin Bieber, on March 10 when she started experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

"I felt this really weird sensation that kind of traveled down my arm," the star said. "It made my fingertips feel really numb and weird."

Justin Bieber asked Bieber if she was okay but she found she couldn't respond.

"I couldn't speak. The right side of my face started drooping. I couldn't get a sentence out." she said. "So obviously, immediately I thought I was having a stroke."

Bieber was transported to the hospital, where doctors determined she had a transient ischemic attack (TIA), known as a mini-stroke, where a blood clot blocks the blood supply to part of the brain. The blockage is brief and does not cause permanent damage.

Advertisement

Bieber had further tests done at UCLA, where it was discovered she had a patent foramen ovale (PFO), a small hole in her heart that led to the blood clot traveling from her heart to her brain.

The model was hospitalized again to undergo a procedure to close the hole in her heart.

Bieber is now taking aspirin and blood thinners daily and hasn't experienced further symptoms.

"The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life," she said.

Bieber previously gave an update to fans March 12, saying she was at home and "doing well."

Read More

'Bachelor' alum Vanessa Grimaldi expecting first child Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house' 'Don't Worry Darling': Harry Styles, Florence Pugh get close in first-look photo What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lady Gaga to release new song 'Hold My Hand' for 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Music // 7 minutes ago
Lady Gaga to release new song 'Hold My Hand' for 'Top Gun: Maverick'
April 28 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga will release "Hold My Hand," a single for the "Top Gun: Maverick" soundtrack, in May.
'Bachelor' alum Vanessa Grimaldi expecting first child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Bachelor' alum Vanessa Grimaldi expecting first child
April 28 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" alum Vanessa Grimaldi is expecting her first child with her husband, Josh Wolfe.
The B-52s perform 'Love Shack' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 2 hours ago
The B-52s perform 'Love Shack' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
April 28 (UPI) -- The B-52s performed their classic party song "Love Shack" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Post Malone to release new album 'Twelve Carat Toothache' in June
Music // 3 hours ago
Post Malone to release new album 'Twelve Carat Toothache' in June
April 28 (UPI) -- Post Malone has announced that he will be releasing his fourth studio album, titled "Twelve Carat Toothache," on June 3.
Andrew Garfield: 'Under the Banner' doesn't sensationalize horrifying real-life murders
TV // 6 hours ago
Andrew Garfield: 'Under the Banner' doesn't sensationalize horrifying real-life murders
NEW YORK, April 28 (UPI) -- Andrew Garfield says his new Hulu drama, "Under the Banner of Heaven," tries to responsibly and truthfully explore what led to the 1984 murders of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter, Erica.
'Bojack Horseman' creators hope 'Undone' inspires more adult animation
TV // 6 hours ago
'Bojack Horseman' creators hope 'Undone' inspires more adult animation
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- "Bojack Horseman" and "Undone" creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy discuss the mature themes of 'Undone' with cast members Angelique Cabral and Constance Marie.
'The Offer' stars found details in 'Godfather' makers
TV // 7 hours ago
'The Offer' stars found details in 'Godfather' makers
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- The cast of "The Offer," premiering Thursday on Paramount+, discuss what they learned about the producers of "The Godfather."
Famous birthdays for April 28: Harry Shum Jr., Ann-Margret
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 28: Harry Shum Jr., Ann-Margret
April 28 (UPI) -- Actor Harry Shum Jr. turns 40 and actor Ann-Margret turns 81, among the famous birthdays for April 28.
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Heartstopper'
TV // 7 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Heartstopper'
April 28 (UPI) -- "Young Royals," "Love, Victor" and "Sex Education" are a few of the shows to watch after bingeing Netflix hit "Heartstopper."
'Avatar 2' footage, title revealed at CinemaCon; 'Avatar 1' remaster coming
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Avatar 2' footage, title revealed at CinemaCon; 'Avatar 1' remaster coming
April 27 (UPI) -- After years of suspense, Disney on Wednesday revealed the first teaser trailer for director James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel and unveiled the movie's official title at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house'
Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house'
Reports: Olivia Wilde served legal papers from Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon
Reports: Olivia Wilde served legal papers from Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon
Margaret Josephs was 'very impressed' with Luis Ruelas at 'RHONJ' reunion
Margaret Josephs was 'very impressed' with Luis Ruelas at 'RHONJ' reunion
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Movie review: 'Memory' shows Liam Neeson forgot how to entertain
Movie review: 'Memory' shows Liam Neeson forgot how to entertain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement