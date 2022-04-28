Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 28, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 28: Harry Shum Jr., Ann-Margret

By UPI Staff
1/4
Famous birthdays for April 28: Harry Shum Jr., Ann-Margret
Harry Shum Jr. arrives for the the 25th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 27, 2019. The actor turns 40 on April 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- British King Edward IV in 1442

-- James Monroe, fifth president of the United States, in 1758

-- British engineer/mathematician/physicist/inventor Hertha Marks Ayrton in 1854

-- Actor Lionel Barrymore in 1878

-- German industrialist Oskar Schindler, credited with saving almost 1,200 Jews during the World War II Holocaust, in 1908

-- Automaker Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1916

-- Novelist Harper Lee in 1926

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker in 1930 (age 92)

File Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI

-- Actor Carolyn Jones in 1930

-- Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 1937

-- Actor Madge Sinclair in 1940

-- Actor Ann-Margret in 1941 (age 81)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Marcia Strassman in 1948

-- Author Terry Pratchett in 1948

-- Actor Bruno Kirby in 1949

-- Comedian Jay Leno in 1950 (age 72)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan in 1960 (age 62)

Advertisement

-- Author Ian Rankin in 1960 (age 62)

-- Hall of Fame baseball player Barry Larkin in 1964 (age 58)

-- Golfer John Daly in 1966 (age 56)

-- Rapper Too Short, born Todd Anthony Shaw, in 1966 (age 561)

-- Actor Bridget Moynahan in 1971 (age 51)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Jorge Garcia in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Penelope Cruz in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Michael Carbonaro in 1976 (age 46)

-- TV personality Drew Scott in 1978 (age 44)

-- TV personality Jonathan Scott in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Jessica Alba in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Harry Shum Jr. in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Jenna Ushkowitz in 1986 (age 36)

-- Rock musician Victoria de Angelis in 2000 (age 22)

File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI

Read More

2022 music festivals: What to expect Jessica Alba, Lizzy Mathis to host 'Honest Renovations' series

Latest Headlines

Andrew Garfield: 'Under the Banner' doesn't sensationalize horrifying real-life murders
TV // 19 minutes ago
Andrew Garfield: 'Under the Banner' doesn't sensationalize horrifying real-life murders
NEW YORK, April 28 (UPI) -- Andrew Garfield says his new Hulu drama, "Under the Banner of Heaven," tries to responsibly and truthfully explore what led to the 1984 murders of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter, Erica.
'Bojack Horseman' creators hope 'Undone' inspires more adult animation
TV // 19 minutes ago
'Bojack Horseman' creators hope 'Undone' inspires more adult animation
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- "Bojack Horseman" and "Undone" creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy discuss the mature themes of 'Undone' with cast members Angelique Cabral and Constance Marie.
'The Offer' stars found details in 'Godfather' makers
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Offer' stars found details in 'Godfather' makers
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- The cast of "The Offer" discuss what they learned about the producers of "The Godfather."
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Heartstopper'
TV // 1 hour ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Heartstopper'
April 28 (UPI) -- "Young Royals," "Love, Victor" and "Sex Education" are a few of the shows to watch after bingeing Netflix hit "Heartstopper."
'Avatar 2' footage, title revealed at CinemaCon; 'Avatar 1' remaster coming
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Avatar 2' footage, title revealed at CinemaCon; 'Avatar 1' remaster coming
April 27 (UPI) -- After years of suspense, Disney on Wednesday revealed the first teaser trailer for director James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel and unveiled the movie's official title at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
Reports: Olivia Wilde served legal papers from Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Reports: Olivia Wilde served legal papers from Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon
April 27 (UPI) -- Olivia Wilde was reportedly served legal custody papers from her former partner, Jason Sudeikis, while in the middle of a presentation at CinemaCon.
Travis Scott to make first festival appearances since Astroworld
Music // 14 hours ago
Travis Scott to make first festival appearances since Astroworld
April 27 (UPI) -- Travis Scott is set to perform at multiple versions of the Primavera Festival in South America, his first festival performances since the Astroworld tragedy in November.
Pete Davidson comedy 'Bupkis' coming to Peacock
TV // 15 hours ago
Pete Davidson comedy 'Bupkis' coming to Peacock
April 27 (UPI) -- "Bupkis," a new comedy series written, starring and executive produced by "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson, is in the works at Peacock.
Kang Daniel revs up in 'Ready to Ride' music video teaser
Music // 14 hours ago
Kang Daniel revs up in 'Ready to Ride' music video teaser
April 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kang Daniel shared a preview of his video for "Ready to Ride," a new single for "Universe Music."
'FIFA 22,' 'Tribes of Midgard' going free for PlayStation Plus members
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
'FIFA 22,' 'Tribes of Midgard' going free for PlayStation Plus members
April 27 (UPI) -- Sony has announced that "FIFA 22," "Tribes of Midgard" and "Curse of the Dead Gods" will be free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers in May.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house'
Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house'
Margaret Josephs was 'very impressed' with Luis Ruelas at 'RHONJ' reunion
Margaret Josephs was 'very impressed' with Luis Ruelas at 'RHONJ' reunion
Reports: Olivia Wilde served legal papers from Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon
Reports: Olivia Wilde served legal papers from Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
Movie review: 'Memory' shows Liam Neeson forgot how to entertain
Movie review: 'Memory' shows Liam Neeson forgot how to entertain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement