Famous birthdays for April 28: Harry Shum Jr., Ann-Margret

April 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
|Advertisement
April 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include:
April 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- British King Edward IV in 1442
-- James Monroe, fifth president of the United States, in 1758
-- British engineer/mathematician/physicist/inventor Hertha Marks Ayrton in 1854
-- Actor Lionel Barrymore in 1878
-- German industrialist Oskar Schindler, credited with saving almost 1,200 Jews during the World War II Holocaust, in 1908
-- Automaker Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1916
-- Novelist Harper Lee in 1926
-- Former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker in 1930 (age 92)
-- Actor Carolyn Jones in 1930
-- Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 1937
-- Actor Madge Sinclair in 1940
-- Actor Ann-Margret in 1941 (age 81)
-- Actor Marcia Strassman in 1948
-- Author Terry Pratchett in 1948
-- Actor Bruno Kirby in 1949
-- Comedian Jay Leno in 1950 (age 72)
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan in 1960 (age 62)
-- Author Ian Rankin in 1960 (age 62)
-- Hall of Fame baseball player Barry Larkin in 1964 (age 58)
-- Golfer John Daly in 1966 (age 56)
-- Rapper Too Short, born Todd Anthony Shaw, in 1966 (age 561)
-- Actor Bridget Moynahan in 1971 (age 51)
-- Actor Jorge Garcia in 1973 (age 49)
-- Actor Penelope Cruz in 1974 (age 48)
-- Actor Michael Carbonaro in 1976 (age 46)
-- TV personality Drew Scott in 1978 (age 44)
-- TV personality Jonathan Scott in 1978 (age 44)
-- Actor Jessica Alba in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Harry Shum Jr. in 1982 (age 40)
-- Actor Jenna Ushkowitz in 1986 (age 36)
-- Rock musician Victoria de Angelis in 2000 (age 22)