Famous birthdays for April 28: Harry Shum Jr., Ann-Margret

Harry Shum Jr. arrives for the the 25th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 27, 2019. The actor turns 40 on April 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include: Advertisement

-- British King Edward IV in 1442

-- James Monroe, fifth president of the United States, in 1758

-- British engineer/mathematician/physicist/inventor Hertha Marks Ayrton in 1854

-- Actor Lionel Barrymore in 1878

-- German industrialist Oskar Schindler, credited with saving almost 1,200 Jews during the World War II Holocaust, in 1908

-- Automaker Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1916

-- Novelist Harper Lee in 1926

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker in 1930 (age 92)

File Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI

-- Actor Carolyn Jones in 1930

-- Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 1937

-- Actor Madge Sinclair in 1940

-- Actor Ann-Margret in 1941 (age 81)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Marcia Strassman in 1948

-- Author Terry Pratchett in 1948

-- Actor Bruno Kirby in 1949

-- Comedian Jay Leno in 1950 (age 72)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan in 1960 (age 62)

-- Author Ian Rankin in 1960 (age 62)

-- Hall of Fame baseball player Barry Larkin in 1964 (age 58)

-- Golfer John Daly in 1966 (age 56)

-- Rapper Too Short, born Todd Anthony Shaw, in 1966 (age 561)

-- Actor Bridget Moynahan in 1971 (age 51)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Jorge Garcia in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Penelope Cruz in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Michael Carbonaro in 1976 (age 46)

-- TV personality Drew Scott in 1978 (age 44)

-- TV personality Jonathan Scott in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Jessica Alba in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Harry Shum Jr. in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Jenna Ushkowitz in 1986 (age 36)

-- Rock musician Victoria de Angelis in 2000 (age 22)