April 27, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 27: Jenna Coleman, Dutch King Willem-Alexander

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for April 27: Jenna Coleman, Dutch King Willem-Alexander
Jenna Coleman attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on November 29. The actor turns 36 on April 27. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- English historian Edward Gibbon in 1737

-- Philosopher Mary Wollstonecraft in 1759

-- Samuel F.B. Morse, American artist/inventor of magnetic telegraphy, in 1791

-- Ulysses S. Grant, 18th president of the United States/Civil War general, in 1822

-- Wallace Carothers, inventor of nylon in 1896

-- Cartoonist Walter Lantz in 1899

-- English poet C. Day-Lewis in 1904

-- Actor Jack Klugman in 1922

-- Coretta Scott King, wife of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., in 1927

UPI File Photo

-- Radio/TV host Casey Kasem in 1932

-- Actor Sandy Dennis in 1937

-- Playwright August Wilson in 1945

-- Rock musician Ace Frehley in 1951 (age 71)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member George Gervin in 1952 (age 70)

-- Pop singer Sheena Easton in 1959 (age 63)

-- Dutch King Willem-Alexander in 1967 (age 55)

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
-- Political journalist Dana Milbank in 1968 (age 54)

-- Rock singer Patrick Stump in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Jenna Coleman in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor William Moseley in 1987 (age 35)

-- Singer Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Darren Barnet in 1991 (age 31)

File Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

