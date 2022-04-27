Watch Live
Funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at National Cathedral in D.C.
April 27, 2022 / 10:20 AM

Oscar Isaac recruited Ethan Hawke for 'Moon Knight' over 'many tequilas'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Oscar Isaac discussed his Disney+ series "Moon Knight" and convincing Ethan Hawke to join the show. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Oscar Isaac says he recruited Ethan Hawke to join his series Moon Knight over "many tequilas."

Isaac, 43, discussed the Disney+ series during Tuesday's episode of of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Isaac plays Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, in Moon Knight, which is based on the Marvel character of the same name. Hawke portrays the villainous cult leader Arthur Harrow.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Isaac said he was impressed by Hawke's performance in the film The Good Lord Bird and suggested the actor to Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab.

"And then, that day, I went to a coffee shop, and there was Ethan with his daughter, getting coffee. And I approached him, and we talked for a little bit," Isaac said. "He didn't know who I was at all. His daughter had to tell him."

"And then we were like, 'Well, let's get together and have a drink or something,'" he added. "So a couple days later, we went to Brooklyn Inn and had many tequilas, and I convinced him to be the bad guy in Moon Knight."

Hawke said on Late Night in August 2021 that Isaac lives about "three blocks down the street" from him in Brooklyn.

"I was at a coffee shop, he came up to me," Hawke said of Isaac. "He's like, 'Hey, I really liked The Good Lord Bird. I was like, 'Oh, cool, I really like your work. You're amazing.' He's like, 'Hey, want to be in the Moon Knight with me?' I was like, 'Yeah!' So, it happened the right way."

Hawke praised Isaac's passion for Moon Knight in an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in March.

Moon Knight follows Marc (Isaac), a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder. May Calamawy, F. Murray Abraham, Ann Akinjirin, David Ganly, Khalid Abdalla and Gaspard Ulliel also star.

The series premiered in March and will air its Season 1 finale May 4.

