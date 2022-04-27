Trending
April 27, 2022 / 10:28 PM

Reports: Olivia Wilde served legal papers from Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon

By Connor Grott
Reports: Olivia Wilde served legal papers from Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon
Actress Olivia Wilde (L) and her former partner, Jason Sudeikis, attend the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 12, 2020, at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Olivia Wilde was reportedly served legal custody papers from her former partner, Jason Sudeikis, while in the middle of a presentation at CinemaCon.

Deadline and People reported Wednesday that Wilde was given a manila envelope marked "personal and confidential" during the presentation for her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling on Tuesday night at the Las Vegas convention. The envelope was slid to her by an unidentified person in front of the stage.

After questioning if the mysterious envelope was intended for her, the 38-year-old Wilde said she was "going to open it now because it feels like it's a script," according to Entertainment Tonight and People. Once she opened it, Wilde quickly acknowledged the document and went on with the presentation.

Variety reported that Sudeikis "had no prior knowledge" that Wilde would be served with the child custody documents at CinemaCon.

In response to the incident, CinemaCon said in a statement that it would "re-evaluate" its security protocols.

"To protect the integrity of our studio partners and the talent, we will re-evaluate our security protocols," Mitch Neuhauser, managing director at CinemaCon LLC, said. "We will act accordingly because it's the right thing to do. We want to do the safe, proper thing."

Wilde and Sudeikis have been separated since late 2020 and share two children, 8-year-old son, Otis, and 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Josephine. The couple was engaged, but they never formally tied the knot.

In January 2021, Wilde went public with her romance with pop star and former One Direction singer Harry Styles. Sudeikis, meanwhile, was later linked to his Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell.

