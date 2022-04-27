Margaret Josephs was 'very impressed' with Luis Ruelas at 'RHONJ' reunion

April 27 (UPI) -- Margaret Josephs says she was "very impressed" with Teresa Giudice's fiancé, Luis Ruelas, at the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion.

The 55-year-old television personality discussed her feud with Giudice and her opinion of Ruelas during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Tuesday's RHONJ showed Josephs confront Giudice about their issues, including Josephs' concerns about Giudice's relationship with Ruelas.

On Watch What Happens Live, Josephs said she was surprised by Giudice previously throwing glasses and dishes at her during a fight in Nashville after accusing her of spreading stories about Ruelas to bloggers.

"No, I did not think it was going to go to that level, at all," Josephs said of the incident.

Josephs added that she thinks Ruelas was also "a little shocked" by Giudice's behavior.

"I think he was probably like, 'Oh my god, what just happened,'" she said.

Josephs denied spreading stories about Ruelas and said her opinion of him has changed since hearing him speak at the Season 12 reunion taping.

"He spoke a lot at the reunion. He said some very valid things at the reunion, and I was very impressed with him," she said.

Josephs previously said on WWHL in March that she admires Giudice and Ruelas' commitment in their relationship.

"I do believe that they really, really love each other," she said.

Giudice and Ruelas got engaged in Greece in October. Giudice was previously married to Joe Giudice and has four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, with her ex-husband.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is in its 12th season. Part 1 of the reunion will air May 3 on Bravo, with Parts 2 and 3 to follow on May 10 and 17.