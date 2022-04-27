Watch Live
Funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at National Cathedral in D.C.
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 27, 2022 / 11:34 AM

Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house'

By Annie Martin
1/4
Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house'
Kim Basinger discussed her battle with the anxiety disorder agoraphobia on "Red Table Talk," her first public interview in 14 years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Kim Basinger is opening up about her struggle with agoraphobia.

The 68-year-old actress discussed her battle with the anxiety disorder during Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk.

Advertisement

Basinger appeared on the show with Ireland Baldwin, her 26-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Alec Baldwin. The episode marked Basinger's first public interview in 14 years.

On Red Table Talk, Basinger described how agoraphobia left her housebound for years.

"I wouldn't leave the house. I would no longer go to dinner," the star said.

Agoraphobia is a type of anxiety disorder in which a person fears and avoids places or situations that might cause panic or feelings of being trapped, such as using public transportation, being in open or enclosed spaces, standing in line, or being in a crowd, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"It's really horrible to feel that as really fiercely as I did during those years and not know what it was," Basinger said. "It's like something just completely shuts down within you and you have to relearn everything."

"I had to relearn to drive. And for many years I would not go through the tunnels at Malibu," she added. "Everything used to make me nervous, like the glass going to open the door or where do I step to open the door? Everything became a big job to figure out how to do it."

Advertisement

In addition, Basinger said the condition gave her physical symptoms, including dry mouth feeling shaky, and "so exhausted all the time."

Basinger is known for such films as Never Say Never Again, Batman and L.A. Confidential. Her most recent role was Elena Lincoln in the films Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018).

Read More

Jared Padalecki 'on the mend' after car crash: 'I'm so lucky' 'Don't Worry Darling': Harry Styles, Florence Pugh get close in first-look photo Margaret Josephs was 'very impressed' with Luis Ruelas at 'RHONJ' reunion What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Danielle Deadwyler to star in J.J. Abrams series 'Demimonde'
TV // 5 minutes ago
Danielle Deadwyler to star in J.J. Abrams series 'Demimonde'
April 27 (UPI) -- "Station Eleven" actress Danielle Deadwyler will play the lead role in "Demimonde," a new HBO sci-fi drama created by J.J. Abrams.
'Stranger Things' Season 4 poster features Eleven with shaved head
TV // 5 minutes ago
'Stranger Things' Season 4 poster features Eleven with shaved head
April 27 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things," a sci-fi series starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, will return for a fourth season on Netflix in May.
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Kelly Bishop to return in Season 5
TV // 26 minutes ago
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Kelly Bishop to return in Season 5
April 27 (UPI) -- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" will feature Kelly Bishop and seven new cast members in its fifth and final season on Amazon Prime Video.
Movie review: 'Memory' shows Liam Neeson forgot how to entertain
Movies // 46 minutes ago
Movie review: 'Memory' shows Liam Neeson forgot how to entertain
LOS ANGELES, April 27 (UPI) -- Liam Neeson's latest action movie "Memory" forgot to include many action scenes.
Margaret Josephs was 'very impressed' with Luis Ruelas at 'RHONJ' reunion
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Margaret Josephs was 'very impressed' with Luis Ruelas at 'RHONJ' reunion
April 27 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Margaret Josephs discussed her feud with Teresa Giudice and her opinion of Giudice's fiancé, Luis Ruelas.
'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' reunite in new trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' reunite in new trailer
April 27 (UPI) -- Classic Disney characters Chip and Dale are back on the case in the new trailer for upcoming film, "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers."
Oscar Isaac recruited Ethan Hawke for 'Moon Knight' over 'many tequilas'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Oscar Isaac recruited Ethan Hawke for 'Moon Knight' over 'many tequilas'
April 27 (UPI) -- Oscar Isaac discussed his Disney+ series "Moon Knight" and convincing Ethan Hawke to join the show.
Jared Padalecki 'on the mend' after car crash: 'I'm so lucky'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Jared Padalecki 'on the mend' after car crash: 'I'm so lucky'
April 27 (UPI) -- "Supernatural" actor Jared Padalecki gave a health update after being involved in a "very bad car accident."
'Don't Worry Darling': Harry Styles, Florence Pugh get close in first-look photo
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Don't Worry Darling': Harry Styles, Florence Pugh get close in first-look photo
April 27 (UPI) -- "Don't Worry Darling," a psychological thriller starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde, will open in theaters in September.
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
TV // 4 hours ago
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
April 27 (UPI) -- Randy Rainbow discussed how his videos and song parodies involving politicians and celebrities are not politically motivated while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
'Barbie' with Margot Robbie gets 2023 release date, first photo
'Barbie' with Margot Robbie gets 2023 release date, first photo
Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead marry at intimate wedding
Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead marry at intimate wedding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement