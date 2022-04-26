Trending
April 26, 2022 / 5:00 PM

Andrew Woolfolk, saxophonist for Earth, Wind & Fire, dies at 71

By Sommer Brokaw

April 26 (UPI) -- Andrew Woolfolk, a longtime saxophonist for Earth, Wind & Fire, has died at age 71.

Woolfolk, whose saxophone playing moved people to the dance floor in songs like "September," died on Sunday after a six-year illness, the lead singer and his friend, Philip Bailey confirmed in an Instagram post.

"I met him in high school, and we quickly became friends and band mates. Andrew Paul Woolfolk was his name. We lost him today," Bailey said in the post. "Great memories. Great Talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling...I'll see you on the other side, my friend."

Along with "September," Woolfolk also contributed to other big hits for the band, such as "Boogie Wonderland," "Let's Groove," "That's the Way of the World," and "Shining Star."

Woolfolk joined the band in the early 1970s, a member roster shows.

Bailey wrote in the 2014 memoir, Shining Star: Braving the Elements of Earth, Wind & Fire that he called Woolfolk, who was studying music in New York, and asked him to join the band, and once he joined, he became known as one of the "original nine."

Woolfolk was also known for his charisma and incredible sax solos as he toured with the band.

Bailey wrote in his memoir that Woolfolk was also a "jolly prankster," who "might fill your hotel room trash can with hot water and balance it atop your bedroom door, just waiting for you to return late at night."

Woolfolk officially played the sax for Earth, Wind & Fire, as well as flute and percussion, on and off until 1993, including being on-hand to play with the band when it reunited in 1987 from a hiatus after the release of its Electric Universe album in 1983.

After leaving the band, Woolfolk collaborated with Phil Collins, to perform on Collins' album, Dance Into the Light, and to appear on a live recording of Collins at the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Woolfolk was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, along with fellow original Earth, Wind & Fire bandmates. At the induction ceremony, he appeared in a bright red suit jacket and performed a sax solo of "Shining Star."

"2000 Inductee Andrew Woolfolk's expressive saxophone playing was a key contribution to the boldly experimental sound of Earth, Wind & Fire," the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said in a tribute to him posted to its Facebook page. "The band forever changed the face of rock & roll, bringing together thrilling music with uplifting messages of Black pride and spiritual unity."

