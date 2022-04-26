Famous birthdays for April 26: Giancarlo Esposito, Carol Burnett

April 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius in 121
-- Scottish philosopher David Hume in 1711
-- Naturalist John James Audubon in 1785
-- French artist Eugene Delacroix in 1798
-- Landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted in 1822
-- Singer Ma Rainey, born Gertrude Pridgett, in 1886
-- Author Anita Loos in 1889
-- Rudolf Hess, Adolf Hitler's deputy, in 1894
-- Inventor Charles Richter, responsible for the Richter scale of earthquake measurement, in 1900
-- Writer A.E. van Vogt in 1912
-- Writer Bernard Malamud in 1914
-- Architect I.M. Pei in 1917
-- Actor/comedian Carol Burnett in 1933 (age 89)
-- Guitarist Duane Eddy in 1938 (age 84)
-- Pop singer Bobby Rydell in 1942
-- Actor Giancarlo Esposito in 1958 (age 64)
-- Actor Joan Chen in 1961 (age 61)
-- Actor Jet Li, born Li Lianjie, in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Kevin James in 1965 (age 57)
-- Singer T-Boz, born Tionne Watkins, in 1970 (age 52)
-- First lady Melania Trump in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor Tom Welling in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor Jason Earles in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor Stana Katic in 1978 (age 44)
-- Actor Channing Tatum in 1980 (age 42)
-- Actor Jordana Brewster in 1980 (age 42)
-- Actor Emily Wickersham in 1984 (age 38)
-- Actor Luke Bracey in 1989 (age 33)
-- Actor Riley Voelkel in 1990 (age 32)
-- Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in 2006 (age 16)