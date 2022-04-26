Trending
April 26, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 26: Giancarlo Esposito, Carol Burnett

By UPI Staff
Giancarlo Esposito arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. The actor turns 64 on April 26. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius in 121

-- Scottish philosopher David Hume in 1711

-- Naturalist John James Audubon in 1785

-- French artist Eugene Delacroix in 1798

-- Landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted in 1822

-- Singer Ma Rainey, born Gertrude Pridgett, in 1886

-- Author Anita Loos in 1889

-- Rudolf Hess, Adolf Hitler's deputy, in 1894

-- Inventor Charles Richter, responsible for the Richter scale of earthquake measurement, in 1900

-- Writer A.E. van Vogt in 1912

-- Writer Bernard Malamud in 1914

-- Architect I.M. Pei in 1917

-- Actor/comedian Carol Burnett in 1933 (age 89)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Guitarist Duane Eddy in 1938 (age 84)

-- Pop singer Bobby Rydell in 1942

-- Actor Giancarlo Esposito in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Joan Chen in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Jet Li, born Li Lianjie, in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Kevin James in 1965 (age 57)

-- Singer T-Boz, born Tionne Watkins, in 1970 (age 52)

-- First lady Melania Trump in 1970 (age 52)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Actor Tom Welling in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Jason Earles in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Stana Katic in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Channing Tatum in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Jordana Brewster in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Emily Wickersham in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Luke Bracey in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Riley Voelkel in 1990 (age 32)

-- Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in 2006 (age 16)

File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

