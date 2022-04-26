Reports: 'Girls' actress Allison Williams gives birth to first child

1/5

Allison Williams was spotted in the Bahamas after reportedly welcoming her first child, son Arlo, with her boyfriend, Alexander Dreymon. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Girls actress Allison Williams is a new mom. Entertainment Tonight reported Monday that Williams, 34, welcomed her first child, son Arlo, with her boyfriend, actor Alexander Dreymon, this past winter. Advertisement

Page Six confirmed the news.

People said Williams and Dreymon were recently spotted with their baby boy in the Bahamas. The couple were vacationing with family, including Williams' father, retired news anchor Brian Williams.

"They seemed to be very happy and very much in love," a source said.

Williams also appeared to be wearing an engagement ring.

Williams and Dreymon started dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of the film Horizon Line. The couple kept news of Williams' pregnancy private.

"They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends," the insider said. "But they're over the moon."

Williams was previously married to CollegeHumor co-founder Ricky Van Veen.

The actress is known for playing Marnie Michaels on Girls and Kit Snicket on A Series of Unfortunate Events, while Dreymon portrayed Uhtred of Bebbanburg on The Last Kingdom.