April 26, 2022 / 10:50 AM

'90 Day Fiance' couple Mursel, Anna-Marie celebrate baby boy's birth

By Annie Martin

April 26 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé couple Mursel Mistanoglu and Anna-Marie Campisi are celebrating the birth of their first child together.

The television personalities welcomed a son, Gokhan John, via surrogate on April 11.

Advertisement

Campisi shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of her baby boy.

"Mursel and I are excited to announce the birth of our son! Gokhan John," Campisi captioned the post. "He was born 4/11/22, 5 weeks early. He's doing amazing! Just a small guy at 5.3 pounds 18 inches."

"Our surrogate is also doing well! I was able to meet her and she's such an amazing woman!" she added.

Mistanoglu and Campisi worked with the non-profit group Dynamo Project to pick up their son, who was born in Ukraine.

"This is such an amazing group! They go into countries with wars and hostile environments to help people get out! They have helped numerous people in Ukraine get out of towns, they've moved surrogates and babies. We will forever be grateful to them!" Campisi said.

Fellow 90 Day Fiancé alums Michael Jessen, Annie Suwan and Kenneth Niedermeier were among those to congratulate Mistanoglu and Campisi in the comments.

Advertisement

"Oh wow.... So beautiful," Jessen wrote. "It's a dream come true for the two of you.... Congratulations and best wishes for health and happiness."

"Awwwww congratulations," Suwan added.

"Sooooooo happy and thrilled for you guys!!! Much love," Niedermeier said.

Campisi also has three sons, Joey, Leo and Gino, from a previous relationship.

Mistanoglu and Campisi appeared in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, a TLC reality series featuring couples where one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa.

