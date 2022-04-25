Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 25, 2022 / 11:18 PM

Variable refresh rate support to arrive on PlayStation 5 this week

By Connor Grott

April 25 (UPI) -- The highly anticipated support for variable refresh rate (VRR) is set to arrive on Sony's PlayStation 5 later this week.

Hideaki Nishino, Sony's senior vice president, announced the coming update in a PlayStation blog post. Players with HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs and PC monitors will be able to take advantage of the new feature this week.

Advertisement

Sony didn't specify when the update will land, only saying it will arrive "globally through a PS5 console update over the next few days."

VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5's graphical output, helping eliminate screen tearing and frame pacing issues that can occur if the game runs at a lower or higher frame rate than the display.

The enhanced smoothness also can decrease input lag, allowing quicker reactions when pressing a button on the controller.

Up until now, VRR was only supported on Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X next-gen consoles.

Sony noted that VRR will be supported on a limited number of past releases via patches. Future games will include VRR support at launch. VRR also can be applied to games that don't officially support it, which could increase video quality.

Advertisement

To start, the PS5 versions of these video games will receive patches allowing VRR support to be enabled: Astro's Playroom; Call of Duty: Vanguard; Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War; Deathloop; Destiny 2; Devil May Cry 5 Special Editon; DIRT 5; Godfall; Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered; Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales; Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart; Resident Evil Village; Tiny Tina's Wonderlands; Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege; and Tribes of Midgard.

Read More

Sony confirms release dates for revamped PlayStation Plus service PlayStation Plus to be revamped in June, will offer three subscription tiers Release dates for 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequels delayed

Latest Headlines

'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
April 25 (UPI) -- "The Princess Bride" alum and "Stranger Things" actor Cary Elwes is recovering after suffering a rattlesnake bite Saturday in Malibu.
Charlize Theron poses with Jason Momoa in 'Fast X' set photos
Movies // 10 hours ago
Charlize Theron poses with Jason Momoa in 'Fast X' set photos
April 25 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron has released a number of photos from the set of "Fast X," the upcoming tenth installment in the "Fast and the Furious" series.
Megan Thee Stallion on shooting incident: 'I was really scared'
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion on shooting incident: 'I was really scared'
April 25 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion discussed with Gayle King on CBS Mornings the 2020 shooting incident that allegedly involved rapper Tory Lanez.
Monsta X sing and dance in 'Shape of Love' album preview
Music // 11 hours ago
Monsta X sing and dance in 'Shape of Love' album preview
April 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X released a music video-style highlight medley for the EP "Shape of Love."
'Fire Island' trailer: Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang star in LGBTQ rom-com
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Fire Island' trailer: Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang star in LGBTQ rom-com
April 25 (UPI) -- "Fire Island," a new film inspired by "Pride and Prejudice" and starring Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang, is coming to Hulu in June.
Lizzo announces new North American fall tour for 'Special'
Music // 11 hours ago
Lizzo announces new North American fall tour for 'Special'
April 25 (UPI) -- Lizzo has announced a new, North American fall tour in support of her upcoming album titled "Special."
Robin Roberts says partner Amber Laign is 'doing well' amid breast cancer battle
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Robin Roberts says partner Amber Laign is 'doing well' amid breast cancer battle
April 25 (UPI) -- "Good Morning America" host Robin Roberts gave a health update on her partner, Amber Laign, on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
'Diablo Immortal' coming to mobile on June 2, also heading to PC
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
'Diablo Immortal' coming to mobile on June 2, also heading to PC
April 25 (UPI) -- Blizzard announced on Monday that "Diablo Immortal" will be coming to iOS and Android devices on June 2.
Matthew Broderick knew Sarah Jessica Parker was 'The One' upon meeting her
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Matthew Broderick knew Sarah Jessica Parker was 'The One' upon meeting her
April 25 (UPI) -- Matthew Broderick discussed his relationship with his wife, "Sex and the City" actress Sarah Jessica Parker, on "Watch What Happens Live."
Harry Styles to headline BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival
Music // 13 hours ago
Harry Styles to headline BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival
April 25 (UPI) -- Harry Styles, Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama will perform at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in May, along with Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX and other artists.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jared Padalecki recovering after 'very bad car accident,' says Jensen Ackles
Jared Padalecki recovering after 'very bad car accident,' says Jensen Ackles
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
Jon Stewart receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Jon Stewart receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Britney Spears taking 'social media hiatus' amid pregnancy
Britney Spears taking 'social media hiatus' amid pregnancy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement