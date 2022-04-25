Robin Roberts says partner Amber Laign is 'doing well' amid breast cancer battle

1/5

Robin Roberts (L) gave a health update on her partner, Amber Laign, on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Robin Roberts says her partner, Amber Laign, is "doing well" amid her battle with breast cancer. The Good Morning America host gave a health update on Laign during a new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Advertisement

"I haven't talked about it much, but with you, I will," Roberts told host Ellen DeGeneres while tearing up. "She's doing well, which is great."

"I went through it twice, barely shed a tear," she added, referencing her own breast cancer battle. "I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well."

Roberts said the way Laign took care of her during her own cancer battle helped make her a better caregiver for Laign now.

"I didn't realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber -- because she protected and navigated for me," she said. "So, I'm doing the same thing for her."

Roberts announced Laign's diagnosis in February and said Laign was starting chemotherapy.

"Thankfully the prognosis is good. And we're so grateful to our family and close friends who have known this and have kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others," Roberts said at the time.

Advertisement

Roberts told Entertainment Tonight last week that Laign has suspended her cancer treatments "for the time" due to complications but said the prognosis is "still very good."

Roberts and Laign have been together for 17 years.