Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 25, 2022 / 11:31 AM

Matthew Broderick knew Sarah Jessica Parker was 'The One' upon meeting her

By Annie Martin
1/5
Matthew Broderick knew Sarah Jessica Parker was 'The One' upon meeting her
Matthew Broderick (L) discussed his relationship with his wife, "Sex and the City" actress Sarah Jessica Parker, on "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Matthew Broderick says he knew his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, was "The One" the first time they met.

The 60-year-old actor discussed his relationship with Parker, 57, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Broderick and Parker married in May 1997 and have three children, son James Wilkie, 19, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta, 12.

On Watch What Happens Live, Broderick recalled how he fell for Parker upon meeting her.

"The first time I met her. I saw her walking down the street and thought, 'That's it,'" he said.

Broderick also answered other questions about their marriage, including the most thoughtful gift Parker has ever gotten him.

"A trip once -- a surprise, blindfolded -- suddenly I was in the Caribbean," the actor said.

In addition, Broderick said his favorite type of date with Parker is a "plain old" dinner. He then named his favorite qualities about the actress.

"Her humor and wisdom," Broderick said.

In another segment, Broderick explained why he never played a love interest of Parker's on her series Sex and the City.

Advertisement

"Every now and then a little part would come up and I'd not be free or, you know, this is a guy who does something incredibly embarrassing," he said.

Broderick and Parker are starring together in a Broadway revival of Plaza Suite. The couple were forced to cancel shows earlier this month after they both tested positive for COVID-19.

Read More

Britney Spears taking 'social media hiatus' amid pregnancy Jared Padalecki recovering after 'very bad car accident,' says Jensen Ackles 'Big Brother' alum Christie Murphy marries Jamie Martin What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Diablo Immortal' coming to mobile on June 2, also heading to PC
Entertainment News // 21 minutes ago
'Diablo Immortal' coming to mobile on June 2, also heading to PC
April 25 (UPI) -- Blizzard announced on Monday that "Diablo Immortal" will be coming to iOS and Android devices on June 2.
Harry Styles to headline BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival
Music // 1 hour ago
Harry Styles to headline BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival
April 25 (UPI) -- Harry Styles, Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama will perform at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in May, along with Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX and other artists.
Britney Spears taking 'social media hiatus' amid pregnancy
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Britney Spears taking 'social media hiatus' amid pregnancy
April 25 (UPI) -- Britney Spears announced a break from social media following news she is expecting a child with Sam Asghari.
Jared Padalecki recovering after 'very bad car accident,' says Jensen Ackles
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Jared Padalecki recovering after 'very bad car accident,' says Jensen Ackles
April 25 (UPI) -- Jared Padalecki is "lucky to be alive" after being involved in a car crash, according to his former "Supernatural" co-star Jensen Ackles.
'Big Brother' alum Christie Murphy marries Jamie Martin
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Big Brother' alum Christie Murphy marries Jamie Martin
April 25 (UPI) -- "Big Brother" Season 21 star Christie Murphy married her girlfriend, Jamie Martin, at a wedding in Mexico.
Lily Tomlin honored with handprint, footprint ceremony
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Lily Tomlin honored with handprint, footprint ceremony
April 25 (UPI) -- Lily Tomlin was immortalized in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles with a handprint and footprint ceremony.
Jon Stewart receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Jon Stewart receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
April 25 (UPI) -- Jon Stewart has been honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, making him the 23rd recipient of the award.
Famous birthdays for April 25: Jonathan Bailey, Adria Arjona
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 25: Jonathan Bailey, Adria Arjona
April 25 (UPI) -- Actor Jonathan Bailey turns 34 and actor Adria Arjona turns 34, among the famous birthdays for April 25.
EPIX orders Season 2 of 'From'
TV // 20 hours ago
EPIX orders Season 2 of 'From'
April 24 (UPI) -- Cable network EPIX has renewed its freshman series, "From," for a second season.
'Bad Guys' tops North American box office with $24M
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Bad Guys' tops North American box office with $24M
April 24 (UPI) -- The Awkwafina-Sam Rockwell animated adventure, "The Bad Guys," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $24 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jared Padalecki recovering after 'very bad car accident,' says Jensen Ackles
Jared Padalecki recovering after 'very bad car accident,' says Jensen Ackles
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
Royal family releases new pics of Prince Louis for 4th birthday
Royal family releases new pics of Prince Louis for 4th birthday
Jon Stewart receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Jon Stewart receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Britney Spears taking 'social media hiatus' amid pregnancy
Britney Spears taking 'social media hiatus' amid pregnancy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement