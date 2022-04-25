Advertisement
April 25, 2022 / 7:36 AM

Jon Stewart receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

By Wade Sheridan
Jon Stewart receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Jon Stewart (R) and wife Tracey McShane pose for photographers as they arrive for The Kennedy Center's presentation of the annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Jon Stewart has been honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, making him the 23rd recipient of the award.

Stewart, who is the first to receive the award in over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was recognized Sunday at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Carrell, Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, Olivia Munn, Dave Chappelle and Ed Helms served as presenters. Chappelle was the last comedian to receive the award in 2019.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Bassem Youssef were also in attendance.

Bruce Springsteen joined Gary Clark, Jr. onstage for a cover of The Beatles' "Come Together" to start the show. Springsteen later closed the show with "Born to Run."

Stewart famously hosted The Daily Show on Comedy Central from 1999 to 2015. He launched his new series, The Problem with Jon Stewart, on Apple TV+ in September.

"Jon hosted the most important political satire of our generation and quit right before Trump was elected. That's like going to Woodstock and leaving after Sha Na Na," Kimmel joked.

Stewart spoke about his family, his mother raising him while single, Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars and the state of comedy.

"There isn't any fixed point in comedy where you make it or you don't make it. It's the journey with the greatest friends I could ever possibly have made," Stewart said.

