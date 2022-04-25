Famous birthdays for April 25: Jonathan Bailey, Adria Arjona

April 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Oliver Cromwell, lord protector of England, in 1599
-- Inventor/physicist Guglielmo Marconi in 1874
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Brennan in 1906
-- Pioneer broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow in 1908
-- Singer Ella Fitzgerald in 1917
-- Artist Edwin Parker "Cy" Twombly in 1928
-- Former Harlem Globetrotters basketball player George "Meadowlark" Lemon III in 1932
-- Actor Al Pacino in 1940 (age 82)
-- Actor Talia Shire in 1946 (age 76)
-- Actor Hank Azaria in 1964 (age 58)
-- Sports broadcaster Joe Buck in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor Renee Zellweger in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor Jason Lee in 1970 (age 52)
-- Basketball hall of fame member Tim Duncan in 1976 (age 46)
-- Champion skier Anja Paerson in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Daniel Sharman in 1986 (age 36)
-- Actor Sara Paxton in 1988 (age 34)
-- Actor Jonathan Bailey in 1988 (age 34)
-- Actor Adria Arjona in 1992 (age 30)