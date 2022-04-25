Advertisement
April 25, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 25: Jonathan Bailey, Adria Arjona

By UPI Staff
1/3
Jonathan Bailey arrives at the "Bridgerton" Season 2 world premiere at the Tate Modern in London on March 22. The actor turns 34 on April 25. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

April 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Oliver Cromwell, lord protector of England, in 1599

-- Inventor/physicist Guglielmo Marconi in 1874

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Brennan in 1906

-- Pioneer broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow in 1908

-- Singer Ella Fitzgerald in 1917

-- Artist Edwin Parker "Cy" Twombly in 1928

-- Former Harlem Globetrotters basketball player George "Meadowlark" Lemon III in 1932

-- Actor Al Pacino in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor Talia Shire in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Hank Azaria in 1964 (age 58)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UP

-- Sports broadcaster Joe Buck in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Renee Zellweger in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Jason Lee in 1970 (age 52)

-- Basketball hall of fame member Tim Duncan in 1976 (age 46)

-- Champion skier Anja Paerson in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Daniel Sharman in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Sara Paxton in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Jonathan Bailey in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Adria Arjona in 1992 (age 30)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Jonathan Bailey: 5 roles beyond 'Bridgerton'

