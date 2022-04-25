Trending
'Diablo Immortal' coming to mobile on June 2, also heading to PC

By Wade Sheridan

April 25 (UPI) -- Video game developer Blizzard announced on Monday that Diablo Immortal will be coming to iOS and Android devices on June 2.

The company also announced that Diablo Immortal will be heading to PC with an open beta arriving on June 2.

The free-to-play game, which takes place between hit titles Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, was first announced only for mobile devices in 2018.

Blizzard additionally released a new gameplay trailer that showcases Diablo Immortal's action role-playing-game mechanics that mimic classic Diablo games.

The game will have cross-play features so that PC and mobile players can play together. The title will also have cross-save with PC players able to continue where they left off on their phone.

Fans can pre-register for the game on mobile and PC through Diablo Immortal's official website.

