April 25, 2022 / 10:03 AM

Britney Spears taking 'social media hiatus' amid pregnancy

By Annie Martin
Britney Spears taking 'social media hiatus' amid pregnancy
Britney Spears announced a break from social media following news she is expecting a child with Sam Asghari. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Britney Spears is taking a hiatus from social media.

The 40-year-old singer said in an Instagram post Sunday that she will be on a break from social media for "a little while."

"I'm going on a social media hiatus for a little while!!!" she wrote. "I send my love and God bless you all."

The announcement follows news that Spears is expecting her third child, her first with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

"I am having a baby," Spears said earlier this month.

"I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have," she added.

Spears already has two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Spears and Asghari got engaged in September 2021 amid Spears' conservatorship battle. A Los Angeles judge formally ended Spears' 13-year conservatorship in November.

