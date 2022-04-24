Advertisement
April 24, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 24: Kelly Clarkson, Barbra Streisand

By UPI Staff
Kelly Clarkson arrives for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1. The singer/TV personality turns 40 on April 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- French Roman Catholic St. Vincent de Paul in 1581

-- British novelist Anthony Trollope in 1815

-- French Gen. Philippe Petain in 1856

-- U.S. artist Willem de Kooning in 1904

-- Actor Shirley MacLaine in 1934 (age 88)

-- Actor Jill Ireland in 1936

-- Writer Sue Grafton in 1940

-- Singer/actor/filmmaker Barbra Streisand in 1942 (age 80)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley in 1942 (age 80)

-- Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Eric Bogosian in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Michael O'Keefe in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Cedric the Entertainer, born Cedric Antonio Kyles, in 1964 (age 58)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- Actor Rebecca Mader in 1977 (age 45)

-- Singer/TV personality Kelly Clarkson in 1982 (age 40)

-- Country singer Carly Pearce in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Joe Keery in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Jack Quaid in 1992 (age 30)

-- Singer/actor Jordan Fisher in 1994 (age 28)

-- Singer Kehlani Parrish in 1995 (age 27)

-- Tennis star Ashleigh Barty in 1996 (age 26)

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

