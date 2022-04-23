Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 23, 2022 / 3:15 PM

Sean Penn's divorce from Leila George is finalized

By Karen Butler
1/4
Sean Penn's third marriage is officially over. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn has finalized his divorce from Mortal Engines and Animal Kingdom actress Leila George.

TMZ and People.com cited court documents as showing a judge signed off on the split Friday.

Penn, 60, and George, 31, began dating in 2016. They got married in July 2020 and George filed for divorce in October 2021.

irreconcilable differences were given as the reason for the breakup and neither party sought spousal support from the other.

George is the daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio and actress Greta Scacchi.

Penn was previously married to pop star Madonna from 1985 to 1989, and actress Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010.

