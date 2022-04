Famous birthdays for April 23: George Lopez, Valerie Bertinelli

1/3

George Lopez arrives in time for the unveiling of a sign for the Rosetta Boyce Kyle Women's Pavilion at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights, Mo., on October 21, 2016. The comedian turns 61 on April 23. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include: Advertisement

-- English playwright William Shakespeare in 1564

-- English painter J.M.W "William" Turner in 1775

-- James Buchanan, 15th president of the United States, in 1791

-- Nobel Prize-winning physicist Max Planck in 1858

-- Canadian Prime Minister/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lester Pearson in 1897

-- Actor/diplomat Shirley Temple Black in 1928

-- Distance runner/author Jim Fixx in 1932

-- Singer Roy Orbison in 1936

-- Actor Lee Majors in 1939 (age 83)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor David Birney in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Sandra Dee in 1942

-- Actor Herve Villechaize in 1943

-- Actor Joyce DeWitt in 1949 (age 73)

-- Documentarian Michael Moore in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Jan Hooks in 1957

-- Actor Valerie Bertinelli in 1960 (age 62)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor George Lopez in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Melina Kanakaredes in 1967 (age 55)

-- Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh in 1968

-- Comedian John Oliver in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Kal Penn in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor/wrestler John Cena in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Jaime King in 1979 (age 43)

-- Model/actor Joanna Krupa in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Dev Patel in 1990 (age 32)

-- Model Gigi Hadid in 1995 (age 27)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Chloe Kim in 2000 (age 22)

-- Britain's Prince Louis in 2018 (age 4)