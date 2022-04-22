Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 22, 2022 / 6:00 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'Gaslit,' 'They Call Me Magic'

By Sommer Brokaw
1/5
What to stream this weekend: 'Gaslit,' 'They Call Me Magic'
Julia Roberts stars in "Gaslit," which premieres on Starz on Sunday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Starz will release Gaslit, starring Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, who almost blew the lid off of the Watergate scandal, and Apple TV+ will release They Call Me Magic, a docuseries about NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, this weekend.

Among other highlights this weekend, Netflix will stream a special, Oprah + Viola, and HBO will air Season 3 of Barry, featuring co-creator Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, a hitman turned aspiring actor in the dark comedy crime drama.

Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the TV shows that will be released this weekend.

'Flight Attendant' Season 2 --HBO Max

After solving the murder of Alex Sokolov (Michael Huisman) in Season 1, flight attendant Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) joined Alcoholic's Anonymous. The Flight Attendant Season 2, out now, picks up with Cassie nearing one year of sobriety and now a CIA asset.

'Oprah + Viola' -- Netflix

Viola Davis, 56, will share with Oprah Winfrey how she prayed for her husband, Julius Tennon, before meeting him in the special airing on Friday, after a friend encouraged her to pray for the type of man she wanted.

Advertisement

'Heartstopper -- Netflix

The television adaptation of the Heartstopper, featuring a young LGBTQ romance based on Alice Oseman webcomic and graphic novels of the same name, will air on Friday. The romantic comedy follows Joe Locke's Charlie and Kitt Connor's Nick, as their relationship develops.

'They Call Me Magic' -- Apple TV+

A four-part documentary series about the former NBA player Earvin "Magic" Johnson will premiere on Friday. It will follow his journey from his beginnings in Lansing, Mich., to the Los Angeles Lakers team, to his HIV diagnosis, to how he became a successful entrepreneur.

'Gaslit' -- Starz

Julia Roberts will star in a new series about a little-known story at the heart of the Watergate scandal, Gaslit, premiering on Sunday. Roberts will play the role of Martha Mitchell, who became known as "Martha the Mouth," and almost blew the lid off the Watergate Scandal.

'Barry' Season 3 -- HBO, HBO Max

The third season will pick up on Sunday in the wake of Season 2, which saw Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) tell Barry's acting coach that Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), that Barry killed Janice Moss (Paula Newsome), a detective and Gene's love interest.

Advertisement

'The Man Who Fell to Earth' --Showtime

The series, starring Chiwetel Ejiofer, who plays an alien who travels to Earth seeking water for his home planet, will premiere on Sunday. The story is based on a Walter Tevis novel of the same name, and was previously adapted as a 1976 film starring David Bowie.

Read More

Idris Elba to star in Apple TV+ thriller series 'Hijack' Anthony Anderson happy to do 'victory lap' after 'Black-ish' finale Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Netflix series 'God's Favorite Idiot' premieres June 15

Latest Headlines

Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards
April 21 (UPI) -- Karol G and Bad Bunny were the biggest winners at Thursday night's 2022 Latin American Music Awards.
Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin: 'Gaslit' women unimpressed by Watergate men
TV // 4 hours ago
Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin: 'Gaslit' women unimpressed by Watergate men
LOS ANGELES, April 22 (UPI) -- Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin discuss playing John and Maureen Dean in the Watergate drama "Gaslit," also starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.
Famous birthdays for April 22: John Waters, Machine Gun Kelly
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 22: John Waters, Machine Gun Kelly
April 22 (UPI) -- Filmmaker John Waters turns 76 and rapper Machine Gun Kelly turns 32, among the famous birthdays for April 22.
Gearbox to release new 'Tales From the Borderlands' game in 2022
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Gearbox to release new 'Tales From the Borderlands' game in 2022
April 21 (UPI) -- Gearbox confirmed Thursday that a new "Tales From the Borderlands" video game will be released in 2022.
'Late Show' episode canceled after Stephen Colbert tests positive for COVID-19
TV // 9 hours ago
'Late Show' episode canceled after Stephen Colbert tests positive for COVID-19
April 21 (UPI) -- Thursday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was canceled after the late-night host tested positive for COVID-19.
Jeff Bridges to star in FX series 'The Old Man'
TV // 16 hours ago
Jeff Bridges to star in FX series 'The Old Man'
April 21 (UPI) -- FX's new drama series, "The Old Man," starring Jeff Bridges as a man who has been living off the grid since he absconded from the CIA decades ago, will premiere on June 16.
'Spiderhead' photos: Chris Hemsworth plays 'brilliant visionary' in sci-fi film
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Spiderhead' photos: Chris Hemsworth plays 'brilliant visionary' in sci-fi film
April 21 (UPI) -- "Spiderhead," a new sci-fi film starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett, is coming to Netflix in June.
Seventeen to release new album 'Face the Sun' in May
Music // 18 hours ago
Seventeen to release new album 'Face the Sun' in May
April 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen announced the album "Face the Sun" following the release of its English-language single "Darl+ing."
AMC green lights Bob Odenkirk 'Straight Man' series for 2023
TV // 18 hours ago
AMC green lights Bob Odenkirk 'Straight Man' series for 2023
April 21 (UPI) -- AMC announced Thursday it has ordered "Straight Man" to series for 2023. Bob Odenkirk stars.
Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Netflix series 'God's Favorite Idiot' premieres June 15
TV // 18 hours ago
Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Netflix series 'God's Favorite Idiot' premieres June 15
April 21 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the premiere date for the series "God's Favorite Idiot" on Thursday. Ben Falcone created the show and stars with Melissa McCarthy. Netflix also released photos of the series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'90 Day Fiancé' alum Anny Francisco mourns death of 7-month-old son
'90 Day Fiancé' alum Anny Francisco mourns death of 7-month-old son
Martha Mitchell, Watergate and the true history of 'Gaslit'
Martha Mitchell, Watergate and the true history of 'Gaslit'
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
Reports: Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child
Reports: Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child
Sofia Richie engaged to Elliot Grainge: 'Forever isn't long enough'
Sofia Richie engaged to Elliot Grainge: 'Forever isn't long enough'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement